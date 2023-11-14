Lifestyle

Bhai Dooj 2023: 6 important rituals to keep in mind

Tilak ceremony

The sister performs the tilak ceremony by applying a vermilion mark (tilak) on her brother's forehead. This is a symbolic gesture of love and protection. 

Aarti

After applying the tilak, the sister performs an aarti for her brother which symbolizes the removal of darkness and the arrival of light and prosperity.

Feast and sweets

Traditional dishes and sweets are prepared and shared among family members, symbolizing the joy and sweetness of the sibling relationship.

Exchange of gifts

The brother and sister exchange gifts as a token of love and appreciation. The gifts can be traditional items, clothing, accessories, or anything that holds significance for both.

Prayers and blessings

Sisters offer prayers for the well-being and long life of their brothers. It is a time to seek blessings from the Almighty for the prosperity and happiness of the entire family.

Sibling bonding

Bhai Dooj is a time for strengthening the bond between siblings. Spend quality time together, share stories, and reminisce about childhood memories.

