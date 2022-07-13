Guru Purnima 2022: Wishes and messages to share with your teachers and gurus

This Purnima Tithi also marks the birth anniversary of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the author of the great Indian epic Mahabharata.

This year, Guru Purnima will be observed on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The Ashadha month's Purnima Tithi (Full Moon Day) is dedicated to teachers, mentors, and all those who impart knowledge and help develop skills.

This Purnima Tithi also marks the birth anniversary of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the author of the great Indian epic Mahabharata. And, as the celebration begins, remember your teachers and mentors by sharing below Guru Purnima 2022 wishes and messages with them,

Here's a list of wishes for Guru Purnima 2022:

1) Wishing you a Happiest Guru Purnima

2) On this auspicious day of Guru Purnima, I wish my respected Guru all the best

3) My salutations on the occasion of Guru Purnima

4) May this Guru Purnima bring you blessings, prosperity, and happiness. Have a wonderful day.

5) Teachers are the ones who impart wisdom and help us become better people with a purpose. You have provided me with that light. Happy Guru Purnima!

Here's a list of messages for Guru Purnima 2022:

1) I sincerely hope and pray that you will always lead me and that you will always shower your eternal love on me. You have a happy Guru Purnima, Teacher.

2) Hello Teacher, I'd want to take this time to wish you a very Happy Guru Purnima and thank you for making me the strong, self-reliant person I am today.

3) You gave me confidence when I lacked it and boosted my spirits when others lost faith in me. I appreciate you being my compass and light. You have a happy Guru Purnima, my Teacher.

4) You didn't just teach me things in school; you also guided me as I became a better person. I'm grateful, Teacher; I wish you a very happy Guru Purnima.

5) Dear Teacher, I appreciate you for teaching and showing me the correct path. I wish you a very Happy and Blissful Guru Purnima ahead. The lessons you taught me helped me build a firm foundation for my life.

6) I succeeded because I followed in your footsteps, and here I am. Your belief in me encouraged me to extend my perspective and unearth my untapped potential. Happiest Guru Purnima!

