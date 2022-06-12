Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Strawberry Moon: Know details of what, when, and where to watch the Supermoon

    On June 14, the Full Moon will peak at approximately 5:22 pm. It will not change appearance throughout the night, and you can watch it even the next night.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 12, 2022, 4:11 PM IST

    June is jam-packed with celestial happenings. If you've already seen the rare sight of five planets aligned in a straight line, get ready for another spectacular sight, the 'Strawberry Moon.'

    The Strawberry Moon is the Full Moon in June, which is expected to peak on June 14. Surprisingly, the 'Strawberry Moon' does not resemble a strawberry at all! Yes, you read that correctly. According to NASA, the name is derived from the Algonquin tribes of the United States and Canada, who named the Full Moon after a plentiful plant in the area.

    Following NASA, the 'Strawberry Moon' is also known as the Mead Moon or the Honey Moon. This is because honey is harvested during this month of the year. It is also related to the term Honeymoon, which is associated with the high number of marriages in June.

    The June Full Moon is known as Vat Purnima, a Hindu festival in India. In the Northern and Western Indian states of Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat, the festival is celebrated with great pomp and shown by married women.

    The devout wife duped Yama Raj into giving her husband a new lease on life, following the legend of Savitri and Satyavan. As a result, Savitri is worshipped on Vat Purnima. On this day, married women fast and pray for the long life of their spouse.

    Let's understand about the next Full Moon,
    In the 354 days of the lunar year, the Gregorian Calendar includes 12 Full Moons. Only occasionally does the 365-day Gregorian year result in an extra Full Moon, but this is not the case in 2022.

    The next Full Moon will be visible in July 2022. This Full Moon, known as the Buck Moon, will peak at 2:37 pm.

