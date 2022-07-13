Guru Purnima 2022: A day to seek blessings from your Guru

Gururbrahmā Gururviṣhṇu Gururdēvōh Mahēśhvaraḥ…I

Guru Sākṣhāta Paraṁ Brahmah Tasmai Shrī Guravē Namaḥ…II

Meaning - Guru is Brahma ( the Lord of Creation), also known as Generator, Guru is Vishnu ( the Lord of the organiser), Guru is the Maheshwara (the destroyer), Guru is the embodiment of Para Brahma, the supreme god or almighty. We bow in front of you.

Guru Purnima - A day to thank all the Gurus, i.e. teachers, mentors or coaches in our life who not only helped us in becoming successful people but also guided us in every aspect of our life. All over India celebrates, Guru Purnima as a day to honour those who have given us knowledge and a purpose to live a life. On the auspicious day of Guru Purnima, people honour the efforts of the gurus who helped them emerge from darkness into the light of understanding and wisdom so they could confront the outside world. So, Guru Purnima is a wonderful opportunity for you to express your love and gratitude to your guru.

Furthermore, Guru Purnima is observed on the Purnima Tithi, i.e. Full Moon Day in the month of Ashadha. This year Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 13, 2022, Wednesday. This day also marks the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the great sage and author of the Indian epic Mahabharata. Let’s have a look! Here, Kalpesh Shah, founder and CEO of MyPandit, has shared some significant details regarding Guru Purnima.



Importance of Guru Purnima Festival

The Sanskrit word Guru is made up of two words, i.e. Gu and Ru. Gu stands for darkness or ignorance, while Ru represents one who removes the darkness. Thus, the guru is a person who dispels the shadows from the lives of their students and followers. Guru Purnima is a day to appreciate and honour the value of teachers in our life. Without Guru, life can’t be imagined.

One famous phrase, "Acharya Devo Bhava," also perfectly describes the Guru's high position in ancient Indian culture. This phrase compares the Guru with Deva or God, and in our tradition, they are highly respected as such. Gurus are the one who guides their students toward the right path. These examples demonstrate the importance of Guru Purnima in our life.



Story Of Guru Purnima

According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Shiva is recognised as the world's first Guru or Adi Guru. On the auspicious day of Purnima of the Ashadha month, Saptarishis received the teachings of yoga from Lord Shiva. Hence, from then, this Purnima is celebrated as Guru Purnima. According to Buddhist tradition, Guru Purnima is observed as the birthday, death, and awakening anniversaries of Lord Buddha.

As per Buddhism, the birthday and the day of receiving Bodha occurs on the same day. Guru Purnima is so regarded as Buddha Purnima in the Buddhist tradition.

Closure!



As Mother and Father, both are important in life; in the same way, Guru also plays a prominent role in nurturing and shaping your future. Guru Purnima is an auspicious day which honours the relationship between teachers and disciples. It is the best day to show gratitude to your guru or mentor. So, this Guru Purnima, don’t miss the golden opportunity to seek the blessings of your Guru. Wish you all a very Happy Guru Purnima!