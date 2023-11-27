Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: When is Gurpurab? Know rituals, significance, traditional recipes and more

In 2023, the auspicious festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on Monday, November 27th, and marks the 524th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. This is the most important festival in Sikhism.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is a worldwide celebration commemorating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh guru and the founder of Sikhism, who was born on the full moon day of the Kartik month in the Nanakshahi calendar. The auspicious festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on Monday, November 27th, 2023, commemorating the holy saint's 524th birth anniversary.

To respect his life, teachings, and noble principles, the event is marked by intense devotion and the reading of songs from the Guru Granth Sahib, Sikhism's sacred text.

Gurpurab is celebrated with zeal and pomp across India, especially in Punjab and Haryana. The day is also widely marked abroad in countries such as Canada, United States, the United Kingdom And Australia.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Rituals

Gurudwaras are illuminated, and devotees gather to chant sacred songs and partake in langar. Processions, or nagars kirtan, in which devotees carry the Guru Granth Sahib, the sacred book of Sikhs, through the streets, are also part of the celebrations.

The festivities, which include important rites, begin early on the day of the Gurpurab, generally between 4 and 5 a.m. The Gurudwaras host Prabhat Pheris, or hymn-singing early-morning processions. Two days before the birthday, verses from the Guru Granth Sahib are recited aloud at the Gurdwaras for 48 hours straight.

Nagar kirtan processions are organised, and kirtan, ardas, and katha sessions are held to sing hymns and debate teachings. In addition, the Gurudwaras arrange the Langar, a special communal dinner for everyone to encourage equality and fraternity.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: History and significance

Guru Nanak dev was born to a Hindu family in Talwandi village in Punjab (now Pakistan) in 1469. Tripta devi and Kaluram Mehta ji Khatri were Ji's parents, and Sulakhani Devi, the daughter of Chando Rani and Mul Chand, was his bride. Shri Chand ji and Lakhmi Chand ji were their children. Guru Nanak Dev spent his final years in Punjab, near Kartarpur, farming before passing away. He is credited with propagating human ideals and creating the groundwork for the Sikh faith.

Guru Nanak was recognised as the holy saint who founded Sikhism in the fifteenth century. He began writing songs for the Guru Granth Sahib and eventually released 974 of them. His famed holy teachings advocating ideals like as One God, unity, equality, brotherhood, humanity, and peace are gathered in holy scripture and continue inspiring people worldwide to practise righteousness and compassion.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Traditional Recipes

Here are some traditional dishes for Guru Nanak Jayanti that you may create for your celebratory feast:

Kada Prasad

You will be provided Jada Prasad if you visit any Gurudwara. This is the most important sweet dish, composed of wheat flour, sugar, and a substantial amount of desi ghee. Kada Prasad makes a Gurpurab complete.

Aloo Gobhi Sabzi

This traditional Indian meal is found in almost every home. It is made by frying potatoes and cauliflowers and then combining them with Indian spices. The ideal way to eat Aloo Gobhi ki Sabzi is with roti or paratha.

Kaali Dal

This meal is lovely and made with Urad (Black gramme) and Chana (Bengal gramme) dal. Simply soak the lentils overnight before pressure cooking them. Finally, add an onion, ginger, garlic, and tomato tadka. Kaali Dal is delicious with both roti and rice. Remember to top your dal with a tablespoon of desi ghee.

Kheer

No celebration is complete without a sweet dessert, and what could be more delicious than an actual bowl of kheer? The dish combines milk, rice, sugar, and jaggery. To make it even more flavorful, you may add nuts and raisins.

Lassi

Lassi is a delicious Punjabi beverage that everyone enjoys. A creamy lassi is created with curd, sugar, and ice. You may also garnish with almonds and cashews.