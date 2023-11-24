Lifestyle

6 things to keep in mind amidst the wedding season

Planning and budgeting

Create a clear budget and plan for all wedding-related expenses, including venue, outfits, catering, and decorations, to avoid overspending.

Timely bookings

Ensure timely bookings for venues, photographers, caterers, and other essential services to secure your preferred choices.

Guest list and invitations

Plan and finalize your guest list early to send out invitations in advance, allowing guests ample time to RSVP.

Personal care

Focus on self-care amid the hectic schedule; maintain a healthy routine, stay hydrated, and take breaks to avoid exhaustion.

Vendor communication

Maintain open communication with all vendors, confirming details and expectations, ensuring a smooth and stress-free execution of plans.

Enjoy the moments

Amidst the planning and execution, remember to cherish the moments; weddings are special occasions, so take the time to enjoy and celebrate with loved ones.

