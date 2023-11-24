6 things to keep in mind amidst the wedding season

Lifestyle
Create a clear budget and plan for all wedding-related expenses, including venue, outfits, catering, and decorations, to avoid overspending.
Ensure timely bookings for venues, photographers, caterers, and other essential services to secure your preferred choices.
Plan and finalize your guest list early to send out invitations in advance, allowing guests ample time to RSVP.
Focus on self-care amid the hectic schedule; maintain a healthy routine, stay hydrated, and take breaks to avoid exhaustion.
Maintain open communication with all vendors, confirming details and expectations, ensuring a smooth and stress-free execution of plans.
Amidst the planning and execution, remember to cherish the moments; weddings are special occasions, so take the time to enjoy and celebrate with loved ones.