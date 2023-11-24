Lifestyle

Christmas 2023: 7 places to enjoy the holidays in America

New York City to Chicago, discover 7 top Christmas destinations in America. The dazzling lights of Chicago each promises a unique holiday experience

New York City, New York

The holiday window displays along Fifth Avenue, and the ice skating rink at Rockefeller Center make New York City a magical destination during Christmas

Aspen, Colorado

Aspen is a picturesque destination with its snow-covered landscapes and charming village. Cozy up by the fireplace in one of the town's luxury resorts

New Orleans, Louisiana

Experience a blend of Cajun and Creole traditions in New Orleans. You must visit the historic French Quarter which comes alive with holiday spirit

Branson, Missouri

Known as the 'Live Entertainment Capital of the World,' Branson puts on spectacular Christmas shows and light displays

Chicago, Illinois

The Windy City offers a variety of holiday attractions, including the famous Christkindlmarket, the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival, and ice skating in Millennium Park

Leavenworth, Washington

This charming Bavarian-style village in the Cascade Mountains becomes even more enchanting during the Christmas season

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio's River Walk is transformed into a stunning holiday display during Christmas. The city hosts the Ford Holiday River Parade, featuring illuminated floats

