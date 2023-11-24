Christmas 2023: 7 places to enjoy the holidays in America

Lifestyle
New York City to Chicago, discover 7 top Christmas destinations in America. The dazzling lights of Chicago each promises a unique holiday experience
The holiday window displays along Fifth Avenue, and the ice skating rink at Rockefeller Center make New York City a magical destination during Christmas
Aspen is a picturesque destination with its snow-covered landscapes and charming village. Cozy up by the fireplace in one of the town's luxury resorts
Experience a blend of Cajun and Creole traditions in New Orleans. You must visit the historic French Quarter which comes alive with holiday spirit
Known as the 'Live Entertainment Capital of the World,' Branson puts on spectacular Christmas shows and light displays
The Windy City offers a variety of holiday attractions, including the famous Christkindlmarket, the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival, and ice skating in Millennium Park
This charming Bavarian-style village in the Cascade Mountains becomes even more enchanting during the Christmas season
San Antonio's River Walk is transformed into a stunning holiday display during Christmas. The city hosts the Ford Holiday River Parade, featuring illuminated floats