    Guinness world records turns 67 today; Here's how it came into existence

    August 27, marks the day the annual book was first published, in 1955. It has been six and a half decades since the advent of this exciting collection of records, and it is now one of the world’s most successful brands. Here's how it comes into existence.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 27, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

    Guinness Book of Records, now known as the Guinness World Records, has sold more than 143 million copies, is spread across 100 countries, and gets published in at least 22 languages.  The yearly book was originally published on this date, August 27, 1955. Sir Hugh Beaver, who went on a hunting expedition with his friends in November 1951, served as the book's primary source of inspiration. He made an attempt to kill a golden plover but failed. Following the failure, Beaver and his buddies began debating whether the golden plover is the fastest game bird in Europe.

    After this experience, Beaver considered writing a record book for British pubs to resolve amicable disagreements like the one he and his friends had to deal with.

    At the time, Beaver served as managing director of the Dublin-based Guinness Brewery, which was established in 1759. To promote the brewery, the book was intended to be given away for free at bars. However, the book quickly became very well-liked, and the brewery began selling it. The book quickly rose to the top of the bestseller list. After the British edition in 1955, the book debuted on American soil in 1956, after which there was no turning back.

    Beaver employed Norris and Ross McWhirter, twin brothers who managed a company that provided statistics and information to numerous media and organizations, while he was giving birth to his idea. The twin pair were the first Guinness World Records fact-checkers.

    Since the start of this fascinating collection of recordings, which is now one of the most popular brands in the world, it has been six and a half decades. The book is still regarded as the finest library book ever and is beloved by readers of all ages and nationalities.

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
