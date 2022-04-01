Gudi Padwa 2022: Most awaited Swagat Yatra to return after two years of hiatus

After the hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the most awaited Swagat Yatra to mark the Marathi new year, Gudi Padwa, is to be celebrated on Saturday in Thane. The Swagat Yatra celebrated on Gudi Padwa is a two-decade-old tradition followed by thousands of people arriving from various places.

Unfortunately, due to lockdown and the pandemic, the Yatra could not process. Multiple social institutes have come forward to participate in the Yatra for 2022. Preparation began on Ram Maruti Road in Thane, where multiple Dhol Tasha Group and Bands are to perform to celebrate the festival.

Attam Joshi, Chairman, Shree Kopineshwar Sanskruti Nyas, Thane, stated it would be a one-of-a-kind event, as both the band and the traditional Dhol Tasha will perform in unison to celebrate the traditional Swagat Yatra after two-year. He added that they leave no stone unturned to guarantee that the parade is at its best glory and grandeur this year.

The centrepiece of the Yatra will be the senior citizens showcasing their support for the ISRO's scientific advancement. A truck will be present to guarantee that no waste is thrown across the streets. As the procession moved on, the truck would pick up the waste if seen on the road. Most organisations and students will attend the Yatra.

Over the last two-decade, Shree Kopineshwar Sanskruti Nyas has been managing the Swagat Yatra for the Gudi Padwa in Thane. The Kopineshwar temple is over 1,000 years old, from where the Swagat Yatra begins and concludes at the temple gates. There are numerous dhol pathaks, different social organisations with floats and placards exhibiting diverse social themes, and people dressed in traditional garb.

The Yatra will begin at 8 am on Saturday. Travelling from Kopineshwar temple to Jambli Naka, Samarth Mandir, Teen Petrol Pump, Hariniwas Circle, and Talaopali.

