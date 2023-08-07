Reverse-ageing: 6 Yoga poses for a Youthful glow

Discover the power of yoga with 6 poses that can help you achieve a youthful glow. From inversions to stretches, these poses promote circulation, relaxation, and skin health, enhancing your overall well-being. by Leona Merlin Antony

Ageing is a natural part of life, but the ancient practice of yoga offers a pathway to maintaining a youthful appearance and vitality. Through a combination of mindful movement, deep stretches, and focused breathing, specific yoga poses can help rejuvenate the body and promote a radiant complexion. Here are six yoga poses that can contribute to a youthful glow:

1. Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand)

Known as the "Queen of Poses," Sarvangasana enhances blood flow to the face and brain, supplying them with essential oxygen and nutrients. This improved circulation can aid in reducing wrinkles and promoting healthy skin.

2. Matsyasana (Fish Pose)

By arching the back and lifting the chest, Matsyasana stretches the throat and neck area. This stimulation supports the thyroid gland, which plays a pivotal role in metabolism regulation and skin health. This pose is also good for people with mild sinus problems.

3. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

The backbend of Bhujangasana stretches the chest and opens the heart, improving posture and countering the hunched shoulders that often accompany aging. The increased blood flow to the face can contribute to a youthful glow.

4. Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend)

Uttanasana promotes circulation to the head and face due to gentle inversion. This facilitates the delivery of nutrients to skin cells, assisting in reducing fine lines and promoting a fresh complexion.

5. Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose)

This restorative pose encourages lymphatic drainage and reduces puffiness around the eyes and face. It's a wonderful way to relax and promote a rejuvenated appearance. Always make sure you progress slowly into the complete posture. Practice takes time and patience.

6. Simhasana (Lion Pose)

Simhasana involves stretching the facial muscles and engaging in forceful exhalation through the mouth. This combination can help relieve tension in the face, promoting relaxation and a more youthful expression.

