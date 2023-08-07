Independence Day 2023: 7 must-read Novels with diverse narratives

Discover the top 7 must-read books for Indian Independence Day 2023. Dive into compelling narratives that capture various perspectives thereby trying to tell tales of happiness and melancholy. by Leona Merlin Antony

As India prepares to celebrate its 76th Independence Day, what better way to honour the nation's history and spirit than by diving into literature that captures the essence of freedom, struggle, and progress? Here are seven compelling books that offer unique perspectives on India's journey towards independence and its evolution since



1. “Freedom at Midnight” by Collins and Lapierre

"Freedom at Midnight," penned by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre, is an enthralling historical account that vividly captures the dramatic events leading up to India's long-awaited independence from British colonial rule. The book's meticulous research and vivid storytelling paint a compelling picture of the nation's struggle and the visionary leaders who led it.



2. "The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye" by Kabir Bedi

It is not just a book, but a poignant reminder of the valiant efforts of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his Azad Hind Fauj in the struggle for Indian independence. It vividly recounts the story of Bose's determined campaign against British rule, his formation of the Azad Hind Fauj, and the tireless efforts of soldiers who fought alongside him.

3. "The Lowland" by Jhumpa Lahiri

"The Lowland" serves as a reminder of the challenges and conflicts faced by a nation striving for freedom, mirroring the internal struggles faced by its characters as they navigate their own paths to self-discovery. The story's themes of sacrifice, loyalty, and the price of dissent resonate with the sacrifices made by those who fought for India's independence.

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2023: 7 Environment-friendly celebration ideas

4. "The Ministry of Utmost Happiness" by Arundhati Roy

It is a complex and multi-layered novel that weaves together various narratives against the backdrop of contemporary India, including the theme of Indian independence. Roy's novel explores the aftermath of independence, delving into the challenges and complexities that the nation continues to face.



5. "The Great Indian Novel" by Shashi Tharoor

It is a satirical and ambitious retelling of India's journey to independence, intertwining the epic Mahabharata with the political and historical events leading up to and following Indian independence. This narrative humorously reflects the complexities of the nation's struggle for freedom.



6. "The Glass Palace" by Amitav Ghosh

It is a sweeping historical novel that traverses multiple generations and geographical landscapes, capturing the essence of Indian history and its connections with neighbouring countries, particularly during the period of Indian independence. The novel spans from the British colonization of Burma to the aftermath of World War II and India's struggle for freedom.

ALSO READ: Reverse-ageing: 6 Yoga poses for a Youthful glow



