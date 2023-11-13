Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Govardhan Puja 2023: Instagram captions, quotes, messages to wish your loved ones

    This year, Govardhan Puja falls on November 13, 2023. Here are some Instagram captions, quotes, and messages to send to your close ones. 

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 13, 2023, 7:43 AM IST

    Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, is a Hindu festival observed on Diwali's fourth day. It is most common in northern India, particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, and Rajasthan. The event is devoted to Lord Krishna and has significance in Hindu mythology.

    Govardhan Puja 2023: Instagram captions

    • "Wishing you all the blessings of Govardhan Puja. May your life be as abundant as the Annakut we offer to the divine. #GovardhanPuja #DivineBlessings"
    • "On this auspicious day, let's lift the mountain of devotion and gratitude in our hearts. Happy Govardhan Puja! #Devotion #Gratitude"
    • "As we celebrate Govardhan Puja, may the divine grace of Lord Krishna uplift our spirits and fill our lives with joy. #DivineGrace #JoyfulCelebration"
    • "Creating a mountain of love, devotion, and positivity this Govardhan Puja. May your life be as colorful as the Annakut we present to the divine. #Annakut #GovardhanPuja"
    • "Worshipping the Govardhan Hill, symbolizing the protection and sustenance provided by the divine. Happy Govardhan Puja to all! #DivineProtection #Blessed"

    Govardhan Puja 2023: Quotes for this day

    • "On the auspicious day of Govardhan Puja, let us lift the mountain of devotion, faith, and love in our hearts. May Lord Krishna's blessings be with you always."
    • "Govardhan Puja teaches us that true wealth lies in gratitude, simplicity, and devotion. May your life be filled with these divine qualities. Happy Govardhan Puja!"
    • "As we worship the Govardhan Hill, let's remember the eternal lesson of Lord Krishna - to protect and cherish all living beings. Wishing you a blessed Govardhan Puja."
    • "May the divine Annakut of Govardhan Puja fill your life with the choicest blessings of Lord Krishna. May you be surrounded by love, joy, and prosperity."
    • "On Govardhan Puja, let's embrace the spirit of togetherness and community. Just as Lord Krishna protected the residents of Vrindavan, may we protect and support each other."

    Govardhan Puja 2023: Messages for your loved ones

    • "On the divine occasion of Govardhan Puja, may the blessings of Lord Krishna fill your life with joy, prosperity, and eternal love. Happy Govardhan Puja!"
    • "As we celebrate Govardhan Puja, may your heart be lifted with devotion and your life be adorned with the divine blessings of Lord Krishna. Wishing you a blissful day."
    • "May the Govardhan Hill of your life be as strong as your faith, as pure as your heart, and as abundant as the offerings we present to the divine. Happy Govardhan Puja!"
    • "On this auspicious day, let's remember the teachings of Lord Krishna and strive for a life filled with righteousness, compassion, and devotion. Happy Govardhan Puja!"
    • "As we worship the Govardhan Hill, may it inspire us to protect and cherish the precious gifts of nature. Wishing you a Govardhan Puja filled with gratitude and love."

    Please feel free to forward these messages and quotes to express your best wishes and blessings on the occasion of Govardhan Puja.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2023, 7:43 AM IST
