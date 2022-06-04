Google Doodle: Who is Satyendra Nath Bose, the physicist who revolutionized physics?

Google Doodle honours physicist Satyendra Nath Bose who shook up the field of quantum mechanics and revolutionised the world of physics.

Indian mathematician and physicist Satyendra Nath Bose appeared as a Google Doodle on Saturday. The Doodle showed Bose performing an experiment. To note, it was on this very day -- June 4, 1924 -- that Bose sent his quantum formulations to theoretical physicist Albert Einstein. Einstein had then termed it a significant discovery in quantum mechanics.

Let's understand more about the legend that was Satyendra Nath Bose:

* Born on January 1, 1894, in Kolkata, Bose's interest in mathematics was sparked off at a very early age by his father who would write an arithmetic problem for the former to solve before he left for work.

Also Read: IRCTC to charge for extra luggage? Know Indian Railways' new rules; details here

* Such was Bose's intellect that by the age of 15, he was pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree at Calcutta's (now Kolkata) Presidency College. He went on to graduate with a Master's in Applied Mathematics with top honours at the University of Calcutta.

* By end of 1917, Bose was delivering lectures on physics. He began his own experiment after he questioned the manner in which particles were counted using Planck’s radiation formula while teaching postgraduate students.

* His findings were documented in a paper called 'Planck's Law and the Hypothesis of Light Quanta;. Bose forwarded the findings to a prominent science journal named 'The Philosophical Magazine' which rejected it. Undeterred, he decided to send his findings to Albert Einstein.

* Einstein was stunned. He acknowledged the findings in Bose's paper and recognized the significance of the discovery. He even applied Bose's formula to a wide range of phenomena.

* Bose's findings were among the most significant in the field of quantum theory. His incredible contribution in the field of physics earned him one of the highest civilian awards in the country, the Padma Vibhushan.

* Bose was also bestowed with the highest honour in India for scholars when he was appointed as National Professor.

* Bose served as president of many scientific institutions, including the Indian Physical Society, the Indian Statistical Institute, the National Institute of Science and the Indian Science Congress.

* Bose was also an adviser to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

* To honour Bose's legacy, any particle that is in line with the physicist's statistics is identified as a 'boson'. His work has been key to several key scientific breakthroughs. This includes the discovery of the God particle and the particle accelerator

Also Read: Is affordability a reason why Indians cannot maintain a healthy diet?