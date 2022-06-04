Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Doodle: Who is Satyendra Nath Bose, the physicist who revolutionized physics?

    Google Doodle honours physicist Satyendra Nath Bose who shook up the field of quantum mechanics and revolutionised the world of physics.

    Google Doodle: Who is Satyendra Nath Bose, the physicist who revolutionizing physics
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 4, 2022, 8:21 AM IST

    Indian mathematician and physicist Satyendra Nath Bose appeared as a Google Doodle on Saturday. The Doodle showed Bose performing an experiment. To note, it was on this very day -- June 4, 1924 -- that Bose sent his quantum formulations to theoretical physicist Albert Einstein. Einstein had then termed it a significant discovery in quantum mechanics.

    Let's understand more about the legend that was Satyendra Nath Bose:

    * Born on January 1, 1894, in Kolkata, Bose's interest in mathematics was sparked off at a very early age by his father who would write an arithmetic problem for the former to solve before he left for work.

    Also Read: IRCTC to charge for extra luggage? Know Indian Railways' new rules; details here

    * Such was Bose's intellect that by the age of 15, he was pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree at Calcutta's (now Kolkata) Presidency College. He went on to graduate with a Master's in Applied Mathematics with top honours at the University of Calcutta.

    * By end of 1917, Bose was delivering lectures on physics. He began his own experiment after he questioned the manner in which particles were counted using Planck’s radiation formula while teaching postgraduate students.

    * His findings were documented in a paper called 'Planck's Law and the Hypothesis of Light Quanta;. Bose forwarded the findings to a prominent science journal named 'The Philosophical Magazine' which rejected it. Undeterred, he decided to send his findings to Albert Einstein. 

    * Einstein was stunned. He acknowledged the findings in Bose's paper and recognized the significance of the discovery. He even applied Bose's formula to a wide range of phenomena. 

    * Bose's findings were among the most significant in the field of quantum theory. His incredible contribution in the field of physics earned him one of the highest civilian awards in the country, the Padma Vibhushan. 

    * Bose was also bestowed with the highest honour in India for scholars when he was appointed as National Professor.

    * Bose served as president of many scientific institutions, including the Indian Physical Society, the Indian Statistical Institute, the National Institute of Science and the Indian Science Congress. 

    * Bose was also an adviser to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

    * To honour Bose's legacy, any particle that is in line with the physicist's statistics is identified as a 'boson'. His work has been key to several key scientific breakthroughs. This includes the discovery of the God particle and the particle accelerator

    Also Read: Is affordability a reason why Indians cannot maintain a healthy diet?

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2022, 8:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IRCTC to charge for extra luggage Know Indian Railways new rules details here gcw

    IRCTC to charge for extra luggage? Know Indian Railways' new rules; details here

    targeted killings Kashmiri Pandits are known for carrying pens, not taking guns into their hands snt

    'Kashmiri Pandits are known for carrying pens, not taking guns into their hands'

    Delhi HC to DGCA Strict action against passengers for not wearing masks maintaining hygiene norms gcw

    Delhi HC to DGCA: Strict action against passengers for not wearing masks, maintaining hygiene norms

    Hyderabad 17 year old girl gangraped inside car while returning from party gcw

    Hyderabad: 17-year-old girl gangraped inside car while returning from party

    Is affordability a reason why Indians cannot maintain a healthy diet gcw

    Is affordability a reason why Indians cannot maintain a healthy diet?

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Predictions for June 4 Here Ns what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for June 4: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Videos and pictures: Urfi Javed feeling low on 1st day of period; talks about mensuration RBA

    Videos and pictures: Urfi Javed feeling low on 1st day of period; talks about mensuration

    Here are some best solutions for your grey hair woes RBA

    Here are some best solutions for your grey hair woes

    Daily Horoscope Check Astrology Predictions for June 4 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: Check Astrology Predictions for June 4, 2022

    national basketball association, Adam Silver: NBA League not looking to expand in the short-term-krn

    Adam Silver: 'NBA League not looking to expand in the short-term'

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon