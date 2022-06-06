Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Doodle pays tribute to inventor of espresso machine; who is Angelo Moriondo?

    Google is celebrating the 171st birth anniversary of inventor Angelo Moriondo, considered the godfather of espresso machines with an artistic doodle.

    Google Doodle pays tribute to inventor of espresso machine; who is Angelo Moriondo snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Italy, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 9:10 AM IST

    If you're a coffee-lover, then you ought to know the significance of June 6. "Today, coffee lovers sip in tribute to the godfather of espresso machines," Google said.

    Google reminded us about the celebrated inventor Angelo Moriondo on his 171st birth anniversary with an artistic doodle. Moriondo is considered the 'godfather of espresso machines' and was credited for patenting the earliest known one in 1884.

    Created by Olivia When, the Google Doodle features a GIF of the first known espresso machine and has been painted with coffee. Moriondo's espresso machine used steam and boiling water to brew coffee efficiently.

    Also read: Aloe vera to coffee: 5 natural, home remedies one should try for glowing skin

    Moriondo was born on June 6, 1851, in Italy's Turin and hailed from a family of entrepreneurs who never stopped 'brewing' new ideas or projects. The inventor's grandfather founded a liquor production company, which his father then managed. Moriondo also built the famous chocolate company, "Moriondo and Gariglio", with his brother and cousin.

    The inventor also purchased the Grand Hotel Ligure in Piazza Carlo Felice's city centre and the American Bar in the Galleria Nazionale of Via Roma.

    Coffee was gaining popularity in Italy during the innovator's time. However, coffee lovers faced hours of inconvenience owing to the amount of time they had to spend brewing a hot cup of coffee.

    "Once upon a time, in 19th century Italy, coffee was the hottest item around. Unfortunately, brewing methods required customers to wait over five minutes to get their drink. Enter Angelo Moriondo, the man who patented the first known espresso machine," Google's note said.

    Also read: Weight loss: Exercise to black coffee, 7 tips to nail intermittent fasting

    In 1884, Moriondo's espresso machine was displayed at Turin's General Expo, and he bagged a bronze medal for his innovation. 

    His version of the machine consisted of a large boiler, which pushed hot water through a bed of coffee grounds and a second boiler that produced steam which would flash the bed of coffee and complete the brew. 

    An international patent then confirmed the invention after being registered in Paris on October 23, 1885.

    Another Italian inventor, Luigi Bezzerra, worked off Moriondo's design to create the single-serve espresso machine, patented in 1901. On May 31, 1914, Moriondo passed away in Marentino, aged 62.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2022, 9:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions June 6 to June 12 Here is how your week would be gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions, June 6 to June 12: Here's how your week would be

    ACV Keto Gummies: Shocking Reviews (Warning! Pros and Cons) to Know Scam Before Buying?-snt

    ACV Keto Gummies: Shocking Reviews (Warning! Pros and Cons) to Know Scam Before Buying?

    Keto Blast Gummies Reviews (Scam or Legit) - Is It Worth Your Money?- snt

    Keto Blast Gummies Reviews (Scam or Legit) – Is It Worth Your Money?

    World Environment Day 2022: Significance, theme, history and more - adt

    World Environment Day 2022: Significance, theme, history and more

    Astrology Daily Horoscope: Check Predictions for June 5, 2022

    Daily Horoscope: Check Astrology Predictions for June 5, 2022

    Recent Stories

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions June 6 to June 12 Here is how your week would be gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions, June 6 to June 12: Here's how your week would be

    TS TET Hall Tickets 2022: Telangana TET admit cards likely to be released today; know how to download - adt

    TS TET Hall Tickets 2022: Telangana TET admit cards likely to be released today; know how to download

    NBA Finals: Dubs laud Steph Curry after Golden State Warriors bounce back to level series with Boston Celtics krn

    NBA Finals: Dubs laud Steph Curry after Warriors bounce back to level series with Celtics

    MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 complete winners' list: Jennifer Lopez wins top honours RBA

    MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 complete winners' list: Jennifer Lopez wins top honours

    AP SSC Results 2022 Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 result today know details gcw

    AP SSC Results 2022: Andhra Pradesh Board to announce class 10 result today; know details

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon