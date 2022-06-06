Google Doodle pays tribute to inventor of espresso machine; who is Angelo Moriondo?

Google is celebrating the 171st birth anniversary of inventor Angelo Moriondo, considered the godfather of espresso machines with an artistic doodle.

If you're a coffee-lover, then you ought to know the significance of June 6. "Today, coffee lovers sip in tribute to the godfather of espresso machines," Google said.

Google reminded us about the celebrated inventor Angelo Moriondo on his 171st birth anniversary with an artistic doodle. Moriondo is considered the 'godfather of espresso machines' and was credited for patenting the earliest known one in 1884.

Created by Olivia When, the Google Doodle features a GIF of the first known espresso machine and has been painted with coffee. Moriondo's espresso machine used steam and boiling water to brew coffee efficiently.

Moriondo was born on June 6, 1851, in Italy's Turin and hailed from a family of entrepreneurs who never stopped 'brewing' new ideas or projects. The inventor's grandfather founded a liquor production company, which his father then managed. Moriondo also built the famous chocolate company, "Moriondo and Gariglio", with his brother and cousin.

The inventor also purchased the Grand Hotel Ligure in Piazza Carlo Felice's city centre and the American Bar in the Galleria Nazionale of Via Roma.

Coffee was gaining popularity in Italy during the innovator's time. However, coffee lovers faced hours of inconvenience owing to the amount of time they had to spend brewing a hot cup of coffee.

"Once upon a time, in 19th century Italy, coffee was the hottest item around. Unfortunately, brewing methods required customers to wait over five minutes to get their drink. Enter Angelo Moriondo, the man who patented the first known espresso machine," Google's note said.

In 1884, Moriondo's espresso machine was displayed at Turin's General Expo, and he bagged a bronze medal for his innovation.

His version of the machine consisted of a large boiler, which pushed hot water through a bed of coffee grounds and a second boiler that produced steam which would flash the bed of coffee and complete the brew.

An international patent then confirmed the invention after being registered in Paris on October 23, 1885.

Another Italian inventor, Luigi Bezzerra, worked off Moriondo's design to create the single-serve espresso machine, patented in 1901. On May 31, 1914, Moriondo passed away in Marentino, aged 62.