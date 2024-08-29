Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How did Mushak (mouse) become Lord Ganesha’s vehicle?

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 highlights the mythological tale of Lord Ganesha and his vehicle, Mushak, the mouse. Cursed by Sage Vamadeva, Mushak caused chaos until Ganesha subdued him. Humbled, Mushak became Ganesha’s mount, symbolizing overcoming obstacles and humility in Hindu spirituality.

    
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 brings to light the fascinating story of Lord Ganesha and his unusual vehicle, the mouse, known as Mushak. This tale, rooted in ancient Hindu mythology, reveals why this seemingly insignificant creature became the revered deity’s ride.

    According to the Matsya Purana, the story unfolds in the heavenly court of Indra, the king of gods. During a grand assembly, Indra decided to give a mission to Krauncha, a celestial musician (Gandharva). As Krauncha hurried to respond, he accidentally stepped on the foot of Sage Vamadeva. In his anger, the sage cursed Krauncha to become a giant mouse and roam the world, causing chaos and destruction.

    

    The cursed Krauncha, now a colossal mouse, wreaked havoc by destroying crops, and vegetation, and even attacking people. The universe faced severe consequences from the rampaging rodent, and people desperately sought a savior.

    Lord Ganesha, who was visiting the hermitage of Sage Parashar, took on the challenge to subdue Mushak. After a fierce battle, Ganesha emerged victorious, and Mushak, humbled and defeated, begged for forgiveness. Ganesha, showing mercy, reduced Mushak’s size. Overwhelmed with gratitude, Mushak requested to be Ganesha’s vehicle. Ganesha granted Mushak’s request, making him his permanent vehicle.

    The pairing of Lord Ganesha and Mushak may seem odd, but it carries profound symbolism. The mouse symbolizes the skill to navigate obstacles and tight spots, mirroring Ganesha’s role as the remover of barriers. Though small and seemingly insignificant, it represents overcoming challenges and ignorance, which are core aspects of Ganesha’s teachings.

    

    In Indian iconography, particularly in central and western regions, the image of Ganesha riding a mouse can be traced back to the 7th century. This unique combination highlights themes of transformation, humility, and service, offering a window into ancient wisdom and spirituality.

    Hindu mythology often features deities with specific vehicles, or vahanas, each symbolizing different traits. For instance, Lord Shiva’s mount, Nandi the bull, represents strength, while Goddess Saraswati’s vehicle, the swan, symbolizes grace. The mouse as Ganesha’s vahana signifies the ability to conquer even the smallest obstacles, aligning with Ganesha’s role as a guide and protector.

