Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 9 Kaftan dress ideas you must try

Lifestyle
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 is celebrated on 7th September. Haven't yet decided on the dress? Use the Kaftan dress as an option. These are affordable and give a great look.
If you want to wear something ethnic, you can choose a Kaftan salwar suit. It is perfect for plus-size women. They don't even show extra fat and you will be comfortable wearing it.
You can team a short Kaftan kurta on a rainbow pattern with matching palazzo pants or in contrast. Such sets will be available online offline for 1-2k.
A full-length Bandhej print Kaftan Kurti made on silk pattern will give a fashionable look on Ganesh Chaturthi. It looks stylish. Wear it with a choker necklace and minimal makeup.
There are many designs of Kaftan Kurti available in the market but women mostly love floral work. You too can team up such a kurta with matching pants or leggings.
Fuchsia pattern Kaftan suit is a good option for Ganesh Chaturthi. You choose it in straight cut pants and heavy work sleeves. It will add to the look during the festive season.
Thigh-slit Kaftan Kurti on the floral pattern gives a stunning look. In the photo, it has been teamed up with Kali Dar Sharara.
Printed Kaftan dress on gown pattern blooms a lot on women. It will be available on V neck, Sweves pattern. Where you can choose the neck design according to your comfort.
Silk Gaji printed Kaftan dress will look very lovely on married women. On Ganesh Chaturthi, you can recreate it with matching earrings and a stylish handbag.