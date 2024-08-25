7 auspicious flowers and plants for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Lifestyle
Commonly found in gardens and green pastures, this grass is much loved by Ganesha. Offering grass is an easy way to please him.
Marigolds are among the flowers beloved by Lord Ganesha. These vibrant blooms symbolize positive emotions and strength.
The Hibiscus flower (Shoe Flower) is considered very auspicious. Its red flower is much loved by Lord Ganesha. Offering it on Ganesh Chaturthi can bring progress and wealth.
Ganesha also loves the Blue Pea flower, a symbol of beauty. Those seeking his blessings should offer this flower.
Jasmine flowers are also used in Ganesha's worship. They need about 6 hours of sunlight daily, so ensure sufficient sunlight when planting.
The Yellow Marigold is a stunning flower. These flowers are believed to ward off the evil eye and remove negativity from the home.
It is believed that Lord Ganesha resides in the White Crown Flower. Therefore, worshipping this plant daily is equivalent to worshipping Ganesha, according to astrology.