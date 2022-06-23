From tomato to cucumber; 5 easy yet effective home remedies to remove sun tan

Cucumber is excellent for the removal of tan and sunburn; it has a cooling effect that aids in getting rid of the tan.

Summer vacations are fun and games until you look in the mirror and notice your skin is two or more shades darker. While a tan will eventually fade, if you're in a hurry, try your hands on these home remedies. Here's a quick look at how to remove sun tan quickly!

Here's are some easy-peasy home remedies to remove sun tan:

1) Cucumber extract

Cucumber is excellent for removing tan and sunburn; it has a cooling effect that aids in getting rid of the tan.

1) Shred a cucumber and squeeze to extract the juice

2) Apply the juice to your skin with a cotton ball

3) Allow it to dry before washing. Add some lemon juice for extra benefits

2) Yogurt and tomato

Tomatoes are rich in antioxidants, which aid in brightening the skin. In contrast, yoghurt contains lactic acid, which softens the skin.

1) Remove the skin from a raw tomato

2) Combine it with 1-2 tablespoons of fresh yoghurt

3) Apply this paste to your tan and rinse after 20 minutes

3) Lemon juice and honey

Lemon juice has a bleaching effect that aids in the removal of tan quickly.

1) Take some fresh lemon juice, mix in some honey, and apply it to your skin

2) Allow it to sit for 30 minutes before washing it off

3) You can also mix some sugar into the lemon juice and gently scrub your skin to remove dead skin cells

4) Bengal gram flour and turmeric

Turmeric is an excellent skin brightening agent, and Bengal gramme flour (besan) lightens skin.

1) 1 teaspoon turmeric to 1 cup Bengal gramme flour, mixed with water or milk to make a thin paste

2) Allow this mixture to dry on your face and body before gently scrubbing it away with lukewarm water. Regular application will assist in fading your skin's tan.

5) Potato juice

Potato juice is frequently used to remove dark circles under the eyes. Potato juice is a potent bleaching agent in addition to being naturally calming.

1) To remove tan, juice a raw potato and apply it directly to your skin

2) You can also apply thin potato slices to your eyes and face

3) Leave them on for 10-12 minutes before washing them off

