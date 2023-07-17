Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Spiti Valley to Auli: 5 best camping spots to explore your nomadic half

    Camping is the best way to calm your nerves from the busy lifestyle we have. Explore these serene beauties to get the perfect camping experience. Here are some great destinations suitable for the camper in you. --By Leona Merlin Antony
     

    From Spiti Valley to Auli: 5 best camping spots to explore your nomadic half LMA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 4:01 PM IST

    Camping has always been close to the heart of travellers who prefer budget-friendly trips. This outdoor activity is the perfect form of recreation anywhere you go, be it mountains, valleys or waterfalls. This eco-friendly experience allows you to enjoy nature sustainably. Check out these camping spots for your next tour destination.

    ALSO READ: Energy booster to digestive health: 7 benefits of regular consumption of Peanuts

    1.    Spiti Valley: The place is famous for its mountains and rivers which are of high altitude. Spiti Valley exists in a very remote and quiet environment ideal for camping. The influence of Buddhism has made it a significant part of Tibetan culture. The Himalayan Wildlife and Biodiversity are rich in great flora and fauna, perfect for plant lovers. Light pollution is comparatively very less here, making it the best spot for stargazing. Bagha Eco Camp, Goldrops Camp Sissu, Juniper Valley Camps etc. is perfect for camping at reasonable rates. 

    2.    Auli: Auli is known for its snow-capped Himalayan ranges. The alpine flora with a mixture of the peaks of Nanda Devi and Mana Parvat is a camping treasure. Gurson Bugyal provides opportunities for trekking and rock climbing in the summer season while Auli becomes a skiing destination in the winter season. Camping sites are available at Auli adventure camps, Chardham Camps Joshimath and Himalayan Eco-Lodges at a price varying from 2000 – 2500 INR.

    3.    Rishikesh: Rishikesh has beautiful valleys, greenery and streams. The Yoga Capital of the World provides you with options for outdoor activities like river rafting, rock climbing and paragliding. Camping here enables you to explore the bohemian side of your personality a little more. Sompho Forest Camps, Cradle of Life Camp and Camp Aspen Rishikesh are some good camping sites available for a cost of 700 – 1000 INR. 

    4.    Tso Moriri: Situated in Jammu and Kashmir, it is a high-altitude lake, in the region of Ladakh. The water here is very clear which almost reflects everything surrounding it like a mirror. The Korzhok Phu Trek is a famous trekking route which will aid you in understanding the local landscapes. Camps are available at Tsomoriri Camps and Resort, Nomadic Life Camps and Golden Mark Camps at a rate of 3000 – 4500 INR. 

    5.    Jaisalmer: Jaisalmer can be counted as a black sheep in the list of camping destinations. But it is indeed a unique experience to witness the desert camps of the Thar Desert. Jeep safaris, camel riding and dune bashing are some peculiar and exciting outdoor activities to do here. The winter season is preferred always due to obvious reasons of weather temperatures. Rajputana Desert Camp, Damodara Resort Camp and Pal Rajah can be opted for camping for a price of 1700 – 2000 INR. 

    Immerse in the lifetime experience of camping at these places. It is also advised to have a clear idea about the weather conditions of the places you plan to visit beforehand.

    Also Read: Who was Jane Birkin? Know about actor-singer and inspiration for famous Hermes’ Birkin

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 4:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Building a strong Parent-Child bond: 10 Tips to become your child's Best Friend anr eai

    Building a strong Parent-Child bond: 10 Tips to become your child's Best Friend

    Dilwara temple to Brahma temple: Discover the spiritual gems of Rajasthan ATG EAI

    Dilwara temple to Brahma temple: Discover the spiritual gems of Rajasthan

    Man receives quinoa seeds after ordering camera lens worth Rs 90,000 online; Amazon responds AJR

    Man receives quinoa seeds after ordering camera lens worth Rs 90,000 online; Amazon responds

    Amber Fort to Hawa Mahal: Unveiling Jaipur's royal trail of architectural splendor ATG EAI

    Amber Fort to Hawa Mahal: Unveiling Jaipur's royal trail of architectural splendor

    Poha to Malpua: 10 authentic Madhya Pradesh foods that will delight your taste buds ATG EAI

    Poha to Malpua: 10 authentic Madhya Pradesh foods that will delight your taste buds

    Recent Stories

    Chocolate to Fatty Fish-7 food that will make you HAPPY RBA EAI

    Chocolate to Fatty Fish-7 food that will make you HAPPY

    Woman pays Rs 193 for Maggi at airport; netizens ask if it's cooked with 'aviation fuel' snt

    Woman pays Rs 193 for Maggi at airport; netizens ask if it's cooked with 'aviation fuel'

    Arshad Warsi in the new instalments of 'Welcome' and 'Jolly LLB', Akshay Kumar confirmed to join him MSW

    Arshad Warsi in the new instalments of 'Welcome' and 'Jolly LLB', Akshay Kumar confirmed to join him

    13.5 crore Indians escape multidimensional poverty in 5 years

    13.5 crore Indians escape multidimensional poverty in 5 years

    Realme Pad 2 with 120Hz 2K Super Display to launch in India on July 19 here is what we know gcw

    Realme Pad 2 with 120Hz 2K Super Display to launch in India on July 19

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon