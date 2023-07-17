From Spiti Valley to Auli: 5 best camping spots to explore your nomadic half

Camping is the best way to calm your nerves from the busy lifestyle we have. Explore these serene beauties to get the perfect camping experience. Here are some great destinations suitable for the camper in you. --By Leona Merlin Antony

Camping has always been close to the heart of travellers who prefer budget-friendly trips. This outdoor activity is the perfect form of recreation anywhere you go, be it mountains, valleys or waterfalls. This eco-friendly experience allows you to enjoy nature sustainably. Check out these camping spots for your next tour destination.

1. Spiti Valley: The place is famous for its mountains and rivers which are of high altitude. Spiti Valley exists in a very remote and quiet environment ideal for camping. The influence of Buddhism has made it a significant part of Tibetan culture. The Himalayan Wildlife and Biodiversity are rich in great flora and fauna, perfect for plant lovers. Light pollution is comparatively very less here, making it the best spot for stargazing. Bagha Eco Camp, Goldrops Camp Sissu, Juniper Valley Camps etc. is perfect for camping at reasonable rates.

2. Auli: Auli is known for its snow-capped Himalayan ranges. The alpine flora with a mixture of the peaks of Nanda Devi and Mana Parvat is a camping treasure. Gurson Bugyal provides opportunities for trekking and rock climbing in the summer season while Auli becomes a skiing destination in the winter season. Camping sites are available at Auli adventure camps, Chardham Camps Joshimath and Himalayan Eco-Lodges at a price varying from 2000 – 2500 INR.

3. Rishikesh: Rishikesh has beautiful valleys, greenery and streams. The Yoga Capital of the World provides you with options for outdoor activities like river rafting, rock climbing and paragliding. Camping here enables you to explore the bohemian side of your personality a little more. Sompho Forest Camps, Cradle of Life Camp and Camp Aspen Rishikesh are some good camping sites available for a cost of 700 – 1000 INR.

4. Tso Moriri: Situated in Jammu and Kashmir, it is a high-altitude lake, in the region of Ladakh. The water here is very clear which almost reflects everything surrounding it like a mirror. The Korzhok Phu Trek is a famous trekking route which will aid you in understanding the local landscapes. Camps are available at Tsomoriri Camps and Resort, Nomadic Life Camps and Golden Mark Camps at a rate of 3000 – 4500 INR.

5. Jaisalmer: Jaisalmer can be counted as a black sheep in the list of camping destinations. But it is indeed a unique experience to witness the desert camps of the Thar Desert. Jeep safaris, camel riding and dune bashing are some peculiar and exciting outdoor activities to do here. The winter season is preferred always due to obvious reasons of weather temperatures. Rajputana Desert Camp, Damodara Resort Camp and Pal Rajah can be opted for camping for a price of 1700 – 2000 INR.

Immerse in the lifetime experience of camping at these places. It is also advised to have a clear idea about the weather conditions of the places you plan to visit beforehand.

