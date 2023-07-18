Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Muscle growth to nutrition, know how protein powders can be beneficial for your health

    Protein powders are essential for your body if you are focussing on gaining muscles. Here are some benefits that will give you an idea about the goodness of protein powders--- By Leona Merlin Antony
     

    From Muscle growth to nutrition, know how protein powders can be beneficial for your health LMA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 7:07 PM IST

    All the training that the body goes through leads to injuries. These can only be repaired with enough protein in our bodies. The protein requirement for an adult daily is 0.75g of protein per kilo of body weight. Again, it is different for women and men which is, 46g and 56g respectively. If you are convinced that your protein intake is not meeting the requirements, you are in dire need of a protein powder. 

    ALSO READ: Cleanser to Moisturizer: 5 beauty benefits of Milk
    1.    Weight Management
     The most interesting benefit of protein powders is that it makes you fuller for a longer time. It means that your hunger pangs will be at bay. It helps you with your binge eating tendencies and helps you eat in smaller portions. They are making your weight loss process slower. Total fat mass can be to an extent reduced by frequent use of whey protein. Cholesterol levels and heart disease risks are also kept at bay.

    2.    Muscle Growth
    As we all know, the whole point of adequate protein consumption aims at muscle growth. Protein powders are the love lives of athletes and gym enthusiasts since it aids them in bulking up. Protein and amino acid supplements alter muscle size in healthier ways. The effective use of powders however happens when you are younger. There is no need to consume larger amounts of the powder as the benefits will be reaped at an adequate amount only.

    ALSO READ: Moisturizing to healing: 7 benefits of honey for Skin care

    3.    Recovery
    Protein has the power to repair damaged tissues and muscles. Speedy recovery can be promised with the use of good protein powders which also decreases muscle soreness. Strength training and intensive exercise give good results but come at a cost. They can lead to severe body soreness which needs to be repaired effectively. 

    4.    Nutrition 
    As mentioned, the daily intake of protein recommended for women and men are 46 g and 56 g. The protein requirement is very hard to meet if you are a vegan or a vegetarian. This is because unless and until a mindful observation is imposed on your protein intake, people can miss out on important protein foods in their diet. The plant-based protein powders will be a great addition to your diet since it gives you your daily dose of vitamins and minerals as well. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Amelia (@wanderwith.lia)

    5.    Options for the Lactose Intolerant
    Casein is the protein that is widely used in protein powders. It comes from milk so people who do not consume dairy, the lactose intolerant, cannot add this to their diet. But to your relief protein powders come in alternatives which include soy-based, pea protein, and hemp seed-based proteins. These options are readily available in the market and it is always advised to keep a check on the ingredient list before buying them.
    The busy life we lead makes it almost impossible to give attention to the most basic and important aspect of our life – our food. Therefore, it is to be given vital importance to not miss out on our daily nutritional requirements.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 7:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    De-puffing eyes to Facelift: 5 benefits of Gua-Sha for Skin lma

    De-puffing eyes to Facelift: 5 benefits of Gua-Sha for Skin

    Love waterfalls? Visit Unchalli Falls in Uttara Kannada vkp

    Love waterfalls? Visit Unchalli Falls in Uttara Kannada

    Cleanser to Moisturizer: 5 beauty benefits of Milk ATG EAI

    Cleanser to Moisturizer: 5 beauty benefits of Milk

    Moisturizing to healing: 7 benefits of honey for Skin care ATG EAI

    Moisturizing to healing: 7 benefits of honey for Skin care

    Apricot Health Benefits: Know delicious ways to enjoy them MSW EAI

    Apricot Health Benefits: Know delicious ways to enjoy them

    Recent Stories

    Here are 7 easy steps to make healthy curd at home ADC

    Here are 7 easy steps to make healthy curd at home

    De-puffing eyes to Facelift: 5 benefits of Gua-Sha for Skin lma

    De-puffing eyes to Facelift: 5 benefits of Gua-Sha for Skin

    sports PV Sindhu drops to World No. 17, her lowest ranking in over a decade osf

    PV Sindhu drops to World No. 17, her lowest ranking in over a decade

    Ve Kamleya OUT now: Witness saga of emotions and separation in Ranveer Singh Alia's latest track ATG

    'Ve Kamleya' OUT now: Witness saga of emotions and separation in Ranveer Singh Alia's latest track

    NDA vs I.N.D.I.A.: BJP-led parties' show of strength after Opposition unites gets ball rolling for 2024 polls AJR

    I.N.D.I.A. Vs NDA: Show of strength by BJP and its allies after Opposition meet sets stage for 2024 showdown

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon