From Muscle growth to nutrition, know how protein powders can be beneficial for your health

Protein powders are essential for your body if you are focussing on gaining muscles. Here are some benefits that will give you an idea about the goodness of protein powders--- By Leona Merlin Antony

All the training that the body goes through leads to injuries. These can only be repaired with enough protein in our bodies. The protein requirement for an adult daily is 0.75g of protein per kilo of body weight. Again, it is different for women and men which is, 46g and 56g respectively. If you are convinced that your protein intake is not meeting the requirements, you are in dire need of a protein powder.

1. Weight Management

The most interesting benefit of protein powders is that it makes you fuller for a longer time. It means that your hunger pangs will be at bay. It helps you with your binge eating tendencies and helps you eat in smaller portions. They are making your weight loss process slower. Total fat mass can be to an extent reduced by frequent use of whey protein. Cholesterol levels and heart disease risks are also kept at bay.

2. Muscle Growth

As we all know, the whole point of adequate protein consumption aims at muscle growth. Protein powders are the love lives of athletes and gym enthusiasts since it aids them in bulking up. Protein and amino acid supplements alter muscle size in healthier ways. The effective use of powders however happens when you are younger. There is no need to consume larger amounts of the powder as the benefits will be reaped at an adequate amount only.

3. Recovery

Protein has the power to repair damaged tissues and muscles. Speedy recovery can be promised with the use of good protein powders which also decreases muscle soreness. Strength training and intensive exercise give good results but come at a cost. They can lead to severe body soreness which needs to be repaired effectively.

4. Nutrition

As mentioned, the daily intake of protein recommended for women and men are 46 g and 56 g. The protein requirement is very hard to meet if you are a vegan or a vegetarian. This is because unless and until a mindful observation is imposed on your protein intake, people can miss out on important protein foods in their diet. The plant-based protein powders will be a great addition to your diet since it gives you your daily dose of vitamins and minerals as well.

5. Options for the Lactose Intolerant

Casein is the protein that is widely used in protein powders. It comes from milk so people who do not consume dairy, the lactose intolerant, cannot add this to their diet. But to your relief protein powders come in alternatives which include soy-based, pea protein, and hemp seed-based proteins. These options are readily available in the market and it is always advised to keep a check on the ingredient list before buying them.

The busy life we lead makes it almost impossible to give attention to the most basic and important aspect of our life – our food. Therefore, it is to be given vital importance to not miss out on our daily nutritional requirements.