First Lunar eclipse of 2024 coinciding with Holi on March 25: Is it visible in India?

The first Lunar eclipse of the year 2024 coincides with the Holi festival, i.e. on March 25, Monday. This celestial event carries scientific and astrological significance, which has prompted discussions on its effects and precautions. From a scientific standpoint, a lunar eclipse is a natural occurrence, yet it is often deemed inauspicious in astrology. The alignment of the Earth, Moon, and Sun during an eclipse can evoke various beliefs, including the influence of Rahu and Ketu, leading to the boost of negative energies.

While the lunar eclipse on March 25th will not be visible in India, it doesn't exempt individuals from potential astrological impacts. As per astrological calculations, this penumbral lunar eclipse will manifest in the sign of Virgo.



Lunar eclipse this year to coincide with Holi; What does it mean?

Visibility and timing:

The lunar eclipse is scheduled to commence at 10:24 am and conclude at 03:01 pm, spanning 4 hours and 36 minutes. However, visibility will be limited to North-East Asia, Europe, Australia, America, Japan, Russia, and various oceanic expanses.

What are the effects?

In response to astrological beliefs, individuals often resort to measures to averter adverse effects. Chanting mantras, such as the Guru Mantra or the Mahamrityunjaya mantra, is suggested to counteract negativity during the eclipse.

Additionally, practices like holding Tulsi leaves in the mouth, bathing before and after the eclipse, cleansing the surroundings with holy water post-eclipse, and engaging in acts of charity are recommended to ward off malefic influences.



Precautions to be taken:

1. While experiencing a lunar eclipse, it is advisable to recite sacred mantras dedicated to deities, believed to yield benefits.

2. Following the lunar eclipse, individuals are encouraged to cleanse themselves with clean water and extend acts of charity

3. It is recommended to thoroughly clean the entire household post-lunar eclipse, as this practice is believed to dispel any lingering negative energies.

While these practices hold cultural significance for many, it's essential to approach them with a balanced perspective, considering both scientific and traditional viewpoints.