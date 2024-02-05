Lifestyle

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: When, where and how to watch

The complete solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, will span North America, going over Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Image credits: our own

NASA predicts that the complete eclipse will begin over the South Pacific Ocean. Observers along the path of totality will see the sun entirely hidden by the moon's shadow.

Image credits: Getty

The eclipse will last three to four minutes for those who are immediately in the line of totality.

Image credits: Getty

According to NASA, Mexico's Pacific coast will be the first site in continental North America to see totality at around 11:07 a.m. PDT.

Image credits: adobe stock

The total eclipse will occur in Texas around 1:27 p.m. CDT when the moon's shadow advances northeast.

Image credits: Getty

The course will traverse Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire as it runs diagonally across USA.

Image credits: Getty

The eclipse is expected to pass in Maine around 15:35 EDT in the United States before moving into the Maritime Provinces of Canada.

Image credits: social media

According to the Great American Eclipse, the greatest length will be 4 minutes and 27 seconds in Torreon, Mexico, over double that of 2017.

Image credits: Getty
