Lunar eclipse this year to coincide with Holi; What does it mean?

1. Understanding Penumbral Lunar Eclipse:

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon traverses the outer, faint part of Earth's shadow, known as the penumbra.

2. Date and Timing:

The penumbral lunar eclipse is scheduled for March 25, commencing at 10:23 am and concluding by 3:02 pm, based on astronomical calculations.

3. Global Visibility:

South Norway, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Germany, the United States, Japan, Switzerland, Netherlands, and France will be fortunate enough to witness this cosmic event.

4. Traditional Observations in India:

Traditionally, a 'sutak period' is observed during lunar eclipses, involving restrictions on specific activities.

5. Impact on Holi Celebrations:

Given the eclipse's non-visibility in India, concerns about the sutak period affecting Holi rituals have been alleviated.

