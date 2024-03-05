Lunar eclipse this year to coincide with Holi; What does it mean?

Lifestyle
A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon traverses the outer, faint part of Earth's shadow, known as the penumbra.
The penumbral lunar eclipse is scheduled for March 25, commencing at 10:23 am and concluding by 3:02 pm, based on astronomical calculations.
South Norway, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Germany, the United States, Japan, Switzerland, Netherlands, and France will be fortunate enough to witness this cosmic event.
Traditionally, a 'sutak period' is observed during lunar eclipses, involving restrictions on specific activities.
Given the eclipse's non-visibility in India, concerns about the sutak period affecting Holi rituals have been alleviated.