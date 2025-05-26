Simple habits like consuming fresh, home-cooked meals, maintaining hygiene, getting adequate rest, and managing stress can significantly help in preventing infections during the rainy season.

The monsoon season brings with it a wave of diseases, including fever, cold, cough, diarrhea, cholera, typhoid, hepatitis A, dengue fever, chikungunya, and malaria. Boosting immunity is crucial to avoid these illnesses. By adopting healthy habits and taking extra precautions, we can provide our bodies with stronger and better protection during the monsoons. Here are some ways to boost your immunity during this season.

One

A balanced diet is essential. Consuming seasonal fruits like oranges and guavas, and vegetables like spinach, carrots, and ridge gourd provides the body with necessary vitamins and minerals. Various soups and coconut water help maintain hydration and nutrient levels. Herbal teas with turmeric, ginger, and basil also boost immunity.

Two

Use mild detergents for washing clothes and dry them in direct sunlight. Using clean towels helps prevent infections. Drink boiled water and avoid wearing damp clothes, as they attract mosquitoes. Using natural mosquito repellents, mosquito nets, and protective gear can help prevent dengue and malaria. Proper sleep allows the body to recover and strengthens overall immunity against diseases.

Three

Activities like reading, listening to music, or practicing breathing exercises can help maintain health and reduce stress, which in turn boosts immunity. Light exercise and yoga improve blood circulation, relieve stress, and develop immunity.

Habits like consuming fresh, home-cooked meals, maintaining hygiene, getting adequate rest, and managing stress can significantly help in preventing infections during the rainy season. Health experts emphasize that a well-nourished body is better equipped to combat common monsoon ailments.