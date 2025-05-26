A video of a dog retrieving coconuts from a flooded stream during heavy monsoon rains in a hilly region has gone viral. The heartwarming clip shows the dog collecting floating coconuts, impressing viewers and earning online praise.

Heavy rainfall is lashing the coastal and hilly regions, causing nearby rivers and streams to overflow. It's common to find coconut and areca nut trees near these streams or for rainwater from hill plantations to flow directly into them. During heavy rain and strong winds, coconuts and areca nuts often fall from the trees and are swept away by the current. Catching these floating nuts has become a familiar monsoon pastime in the coastal regions of Kerala and Karnataka.

If coconuts aren’t harvested before the monsoon, they’re often found in the streams. Therefore, farmers typically harvest coconuts before the rains begin. However, despite this, coconuts can still be seen floating in overflowing streams during heavy rains. Many people wait downstream with bags and sticks to collect them, a common sight in the region.

But recently, an unusual scene has gone viral on social media, a dog was seen running into a stream and retrieving floating coconuts.

If you’re from a coastal or hilly area, this video will likely bring a smile to your face and evoke memories of childhood. As relentless rain causes the stream to overflow, the dog can be seen dashing through the water, catching the coconuts, and retrieving them one by one.

The video, posted on Instagram by a user named @santhoshharikrishnan, includes a Malayalam caption that translates to: “The dog has put aside all its playful barking and biting and has gotten down to the business of coconuts.”

The video has garnered a lot of attention. One user asked, “Who is the lucky owner of this dog?” Another commented, “This dog looks like it’s ready to work all day.” Someone else wrote, “Not a single coconut will escape with this dog around!”

Another user joked, “The dog has learnt how to survive in these times of rising prices.”

Overall, the video has gone viral — and it seems the dog has been trained well.