Kochi: Pink eye, or conjunctivitis, is a common ailment during the monsoon season. Also known as "pink eye," conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the conjunctiva, the membrane covering the white part of the eye and the inner eyelids. It can be caused by bacterial or viral infections, as well as allergic reactions. Health experts say that the risk of spreading this infection is higher during the rainy season due to allergies, using towels used by others, and contact with contaminated rainwater.

If not treated promptly, the disease is more likely to worsen. Redness and itching in the eyes are the main symptoms. The red color in the eye occurs when blood flow through the blood vessels increases due to the disease.

Conjunctivitis is most common during the monsoon season. Dr. Ajay Sharma, founder and CMD of I-Q Super Specialty Hospital, says that the increased humidity creates ideal conditions for the growth of bacteria and viruses.

Common symptoms include redness, pain, and watery or pus-filled discharge from the eyes. Some individuals may experience blurred vision. Most cases of conjunctivitis resolve within a week. However, if it persists, it is very important to see a doctor.

Taking precautions during the monsoon season is essential. Dr. Sharma says patients should avoid touching or rubbing their eyes, wash their hands frequently, and refrain from sharing personal items. Experts also say that wearing glasses when going out and maintaining proper hygiene with contact lenses will further reduce the risk.

Self-treatment should not be done under any circumstances. Health experts also say that proper diagnosis and expert treatment from an eye care professional are important for protecting vision during the monsoon season. Extra care should be taken with children as the risk of spreading is higher in crowded places like schools.

Things to note

The infected person should maintain hygiene

Wash hands frequently with soap and water.

Avoid the habit of rubbing your eyes frequently

Keep distance from infected persons.

Others should not use pens, paper, books, towels, soap, towels, etc. used by the patient.

If there is a person infected with pink eye at home, special care should be taken to prevent children from getting infected.