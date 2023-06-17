Father's Day 2023: List of qualities shared by fathers and leaders

Good dads and great leaders share a lot of similar qualities, including trust, strength, and patience. This Father’s Day, know how dads also make great leaders. Dads are an essential part of our lives, we look up to them and wish to follow in their footsteps. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

When you are a father, you acquire qualities that are useful when leading a team or an organisation, or even a nation. In both places, you are acting as a nurturer – trying to be empathetic and understanding, while also putting up a strong front of guidance and discipline.

ALSO SEE: Father’s Day 2023: Movie marathon to kite match-8 great fun ideas to spend the day

Here are some qualities which both dads and leaders share:

1. Trust

We trust our dads and that trust is built on honesty, transparency and clear communication lines – something great teams are built on. Dads know how vital it is that kids feel safe while making conversation with them. Similarly, organisation leaders know the importance of choosing the right way and the right moment of communication.

2. Patience

Patience is a founding stone of parenting. When you are running behind your kid to feed them, it teaches you patience, you cannot lose your temper with a toddler. The same level-headedness is needed while leading an organisation. You need to make money, PR and partnership decisions very carefully as pressurizing as they may seem.

3. Strength

Research shows, when kids have active father figures within the picture, they are less likely to have psychological and behavioural problems. The same goes for companies, they want clear communication and assurance from their leaders, something good dads know how to provide.

4. Discipline

Discipline is an important lesson to practice and preach as a leader and a parent. Without discipline, both your organisation family and your children will lack direction and restraint.

5. Empathy

Creating a warm, safe and empathetic environment in the house is a father’s duty. The same goes for the boss of a company, it's their job to make their employees feel at home. As much as leading with an iron fist is essential, listening to your employees is of equal importance.

6. Sense of Humour

Throwing in a sense of humour is always an add-on. Having a humorous take on a difficult situation and relieving stress on the people who look up to you – be it at home or at work.

ALSO READ: Undercooked food to Fried foods: Know items to avoid this rainy season