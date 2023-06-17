Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Father's Day 2023: List of qualities shared by fathers and leaders

    Good dads and great leaders share a lot of similar qualities, including trust, strength, and patience. This Father’s Day, know how dads also make great leaders. Dads are an essential part of our lives, we look up to them and wish to follow in their footsteps.  – By Mahasweta Sarkar

    First Published Jun 17, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

    When you are a father, you acquire qualities that are useful when leading a team or an organisation, or even a nation. In both places, you are acting as a nurturer – trying to be empathetic and understanding, while also putting up a strong front of guidance and discipline.

     

    Here are some qualities which both dads and leaders share:

    1.  Trust

    We trust our dads and that trust is built on honesty, transparency and clear communication lines – something great teams are built on. Dads know how vital it is that kids feel safe while making conversation with them. Similarly, organisation leaders know the importance of choosing the right way and the right moment of communication.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    2.  Patience

    Patience is a founding stone of parenting. When you are running behind your kid to feed them, it teaches you patience, you cannot lose your temper with a toddler. The same level-headedness is needed while leading an organisation. You need to make money, PR and partnership decisions very carefully as pressurizing as they may seem.

    3.  Strength

    Research shows, when kids have active father figures within the picture, they are less likely to have psychological and behavioural problems. The same goes for companies, they want clear communication and assurance from their leaders, something good dads know how to provide.

    4.  Discipline

    Discipline is an important lesson to practice and preach as a leader and a parent. Without discipline, both your organisation family and your children will lack direction and restraint.

    5.  Empathy

    Creating a warm, safe and empathetic environment in the house is a father’s duty. The same goes for the boss of a company, it's their job to make their employees feel at home. As much as leading with an iron fist is essential, listening to your employees is of equal importance.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    6.  Sense of Humour

    Throwing in a sense of humour is always an add-on. Having a humorous take on a difficult situation and relieving stress on the people who look up to you – be it at home or at work.

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
