Father's Day 2022: Few health check-ups fathers should do after 40

We spoke to Dr. Pramod V Satya, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital Millers Road, who talked about some important Health check-ups men should do after 40s

Doctors suggest getting a health check-up done at 40 is always better. Generally, at the age of 40 even before prescribing the health check-ups to somebody, it is important to understand whether the person has a family history of heart disease, has a family history of cancer, or a family history of cholesterol, diabetes, and some other rare inherited diseases.

Even if none are there, people are generally prescribed to get blood count, cholesterol, fasting sugars, kidney function, liver function, one prostate-specific antigen, and ECG tests.

Also Read: FATHER'S DAY 2022: FROM PIKU TO LION KING, WATCH THESE TOP 5 FILMS TO MAKE YOUR DAY EXTRA SPECIAL

Men should regularly go for a complete blood routine check-up done. This test helps us evaluate the overall health and detect a wide range of disorders, including anaemia, leukaemia and other blood disorders. The blood tests that should be done include CBC, basic metabolic panel like calcium, glucose, potassium, creatinine etc, and complex metabolic panel like albumin, bilirubin, total protein etc.

Every adult above the age of 20 should always get their lipid profile checked. The test is used to evaluate the amount of LDL (bad cholesterol) and tryglycerides in your blood. High count of LDL and triglycerides can lead to clogged arteries, which may keep your heart from functioning normally and can affect the muscle of the heart.

Men are always at a high risk of suffering from prostate illness. The risks increase with age. Men who have crossed 40 or 50 year of age have a higher chance of developing prostate cancer. PSA is a kind of protein that helps liquefy semen and it is produced by both benign and malignant prostate tissue, due to which a small amount of the antigen reaches the bloodstream. A high PSA level may reveal prostate cancer which can spread to other body parts.

Furthermore, if they have any symptoms like exertional breathlessness, intolerance, or some kind of asthma or anything, then the doctors suggest other tests like a treadmill test or pulmonary function tests depending on what other problems they have.

Also Read: Father's Day 2022: 40+ age fathers should follow this diet to live long

Even if they are asymptomatic, a healthy 40-year-old should always get himself tested for complete blood count of sugars, cholesterol, thyroid, prostate, a urine routine, and an ECG as baseline investigations. Subsequently, depending on the results and complains the patient is further evaluated.

At the same time, it is advisable not to do unnecessary tests that may give false-positive results and create more panic than benefit.

Tests including rare tumour markers like alpha fetoprotein, CEA, CA19 and genetic tests for cancer predispositions should not be done routinely. Further tests are customised if any person has specific complaints. Health check-up’s should also be followed by dietary and healthy lifestyle counselling.