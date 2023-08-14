Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Everything to know about 'Vagus Nerve' and how it benefits you

    The vagus nerves, also known as vagal nerves, are the principal parasympathetic nervous system nerves.
     

    Everything to know about 'Vagus Nerve' and how it benefits you ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 8:53 PM IST

    Our bodies need care and attention. Som we only need to be aware of what they are capable of with a little support from the outside world. With the correct stimulation, the longest nerve in our body, the vagus nerve, can help us with conditions such as stress, depression, and gastrointestinal issues, as well as increase our blood flow and other functions.

    Also Read: 'OMG 2': Why was Aarush Varma not allowed to watch his film? Read THIS

    The vagus nerves, also known as vagal nerves, are the principal parasympathetic nervous system nerves. This system regulates involuntary body activities such as heart rhythm, digestion, and the immune system. The nerve connects the brain to the neck, chest, and abdomen.

    These nerves are also in charge of causing coughing, sneezing, swallowing, and vomiting. Vagus nerve stimulation offers numerous advantages. It helps digestion and stress, lowers blood pressure, boosts blood flow to vital brain areas, and so on. There are several techniques to activate your vagus nerve to get treatment from the diseases listed above. 

    A small device is placed in your chest, under your skin, to stimulate your vagus nerve in a more advanced way. The device and the vagus nerve are linked by a wire. It transmits painless electrical messages to the brain via the nerve, relieving the brain of erratic electrical activity. The device could be programmed to stimulate for thirty seconds every five minutes. As licenced by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration of the United States), this stimulation is used to treat epilepsy, depression, and even strokes.

    What gives this nerve such a broad reach? The vagus nerve is the longest of the cranial nerves, which exit the brain directly rather than passing through the spinal cord. It starts at the base of the skull and goes down the neck and into the abdomen, where it collects signals from the viscera and helps regulate the body's autonomic activities, such as digestion, sleep, and inflammation.

    Around 80% of its messages are sensory, travelling from the inner organs to the brain, while the remaining 20% flow from the brain to the body, regulating things like bowel contractions and heart rate.The vagus nerve is an important component of the parasympathetic nervous system, which is the "rest and digest" system that helps the body relax during times of low stress. "The vagus nerve dominates when you are relaxed, sleeping, or in a restorative phase," explains Gregor Hasler, a psychiatrist at the University of Fribourg in Switzerland who has written about the gut-brain connection.

    Also Read: Ananya Pandey HOT Saree Look: The 'Dream Girl 2' actress flaunts her curves in sexy saree

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2023, 8:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vitamin rich brilliance to Hydration: 5 skin benefits of Apples ATG EAI

    Vitamin rich brilliance to Hydration: 5 skin benefits of Apples

    Tomatoes to Urea: 5 vegetables to avoid if one has high urea ATG EAI

    Tomatoes to Urea: 5 vegetables to avoid if one has high urea

    National lizard day: 6 best reptilian pets known for companionship LMA EAI

    National lizard day: 6 best reptilian pets known for companionship

    Wellness: 5 surprising benefits of Herbal Tea for young people vma eai

    Wellness: 5 surprising benefits of Herbal Tea for young people

    Health tips: 5 surprising advantages of Ginger for Cough and Cold vma eai

    Health tips: 5 surprising advantages of Ginger for Cough and Cold

    Recent Stories

    Vitamin rich brilliance to Hydration: 5 skin benefits of Apples ATG EAI

    Vitamin rich brilliance to Hydration: 5 skin benefits of Apples

    Retribution Liam Nesson's action movie to release on THIS date; know cast, trailer and other details ADC

    Retribution: Liam Nesson's action movie to release on THIS date; know cast, trailer and other details

    Cricket English fast bowler Steven Finn bids farewell to Cricket due to persistent knee injury osf

    English fast bowler Steven Finn bids farewell to Cricket due to persistent knee injury

    Tomatoes to Urea: 5 vegetables to avoid if one has high urea ATG EAI

    Tomatoes to Urea: 5 vegetables to avoid if one has high urea

    BJP recalls horrors of India's Partition, slams Nehru, Jinnah and the British

    'Who drew these lines?' BJP recalls horrors of India's Partition, slams Nehru, Jinnah and the British

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon