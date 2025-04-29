At 91, Emma Maria Mazzenga sets a 200m sprint record, defying age with remarkable stamina. Holding multiple world records, she inspires with her dedication to fitness and longevity.

Emma Maria Mazzenga, a 91-year-old Italian sprinter, stunned the world in May 2024 by setting a new record in the Masters athletics category. She ran the 200-metre sprint outdoors in an impressive 51.47 seconds, proving that age is just a number. Mazzenga, who has long been a competitive runner, continues to dominate in her age group, holding five world records, nine European records, and 28 national Italian records in Masters sprinting events.

A Scientific Wonder

What makes Mazzenga’s achievement even more remarkable is the science behind her performance. She recently took part in a physiological study aimed at understanding the body mechanics of older athletes. Conducted by experts at the University of Pavia in Italy and Marquette University in the U.S., the research involved cycling tests, knee strength assessments, and even a thigh muscle biopsy.

The results were astonishing. Mazzenga’s cardiorespiratory fitness matched that of a healthy woman in her 50s. More intriguingly, her muscle composition revealed a rare blend: her slow-twitch fibers, key for endurance, were exceptionally large, while her fast-twitch fibers, responsible for quick bursts of energy, were also highly developed. This unique combination allowed her to excel in both endurance and sprinting — a physiological rarity, especially at her age.

A Life Shaped by Running

Mazzenga’s journey with running began in her youth and became more serious when she resumed the sport at 53. “It got me through some difficult times,” she said in an interview, reflecting on how the sport helped her emotionally and socially. “It also allowed me to always be surrounded by people, so that I was never alone.”

She got married in 1963 and returned to the track in 1986. During her college years, she ran various distances including 100m, 200m, 400m, and 800m events — a passion that clearly never faded.

Inspiration for All Ages

Researchers say Mazzenga’s story demonstrates the long-term benefits of physical activity, but it also sends a powerful message to older adults who may not have been lifelong athletes. "Exercise is a powerful tool for promoting healthy aging," noted Dr. Marta Colosio, lead author of the study.

Through her performance and persistence, Emma Maria Mazzenga is not just breaking records — she’s breaking stereotypes and inspiring generations.