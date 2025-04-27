Shakti Dubey's UPSC Success: Total Marks and Interview Score

Shakti chose Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject. It shows that strong preparation can lead to success in any subject.
Shakti Dubey made 5 attempts. She didn't give up after failing her previous four attempts. With a strategic approach, she achieved success in her 5th attempt and secured AIR 1.
Shakti Dubey holds a postgraduate degree in Biochemistry from BHU. This led to her interest in the UPSC and her decision to pursue a career in civil services.
UPSC Topper Shakti Dubey shares 3 tips to crack the exam
7 Brain Games Only a Genius Can Solve!
Test Your IQ: Can you answer these 8 tricky questions?
Top 5 JEE Coaching Institutes in Kota: Fees, Faculty, and Features