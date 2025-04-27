English

Shakti Dubey's UPSC Success: Total Marks and Interview Score

Apr 27 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Social Media
UPSC IAS Topper Shakti Dubey's Marks Revealed

Shakti Dubey, AIR 1 in UPSC CSE 2024, inspires with her hard work and strategy. Learn about her marks and optional subject.
Shakti Dubey's Total Marks: UPSC All India Rank 1

Shakti Dubey secured AIR 1 in UPSC IAS 2024-25 with a total score of 1043. This was her fifth attempt, proving that the right strategy can overcome any hurdle.
Shakti Dubey's UPSC Optional Subject

Shakti chose Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject. It shows that strong preparation can lead to success in any subject.

Shakti's Fifth Attempt at UPSC

Shakti Dubey made 5 attempts. She didn't give up after failing her previous four attempts. With a strategic approach, she achieved success in her 5th attempt and secured AIR 1.

Shakti Dubey's UPSC Interview Preparation

PW OnlyIAS's interview guidance program played a key role in Shakti Dubey's interview preparation. It helped her improve her mock interviews and communication skills.
Shakti Dubey's UPSC 2024 Marks Breakdown

Written Exam: 843 Marks, Interview: 200 Marks, Total Marks: 1043 Marks. Shakti Dubey's UPSC marks show that she scored well in every round.
Shakti Dubey's Education Background

Shakti Dubey holds a postgraduate degree in Biochemistry from BHU. This led to her interest in the UPSC and her decision to pursue a career in civil services.

UPSC Topper Shakti Dubey shares 3 tips to crack the exam

