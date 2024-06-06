Eid Ul Adha 2024 date: When will India celebrate Bakrid?

Muslims in India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, Sultanate of Brunei, and other South Asian nations will look to sight the crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah on June 7, 2024.

As the month of Zul Hijjah (Dhul Hijjah) approaches in the Islamic lunar calendar, Muslims worldwide prepare to celebrate Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, or the Feast of Sacrifice. This festival honors Prophet Ibrahim's (Abraham's) unwavering dedication to Allah and is marked on the tenth day of Dhul Hijjah, following the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Eid al-Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. The festival, which is the second major Islamic celebration after Eid al-Fitr, is a time of joy, unity, and gratitude. Families and communities come together to perform various rituals and acts of devotion.

Preparations for Eid al-Adha begin days in advance, with Muslims donning their finest, often new, garments and attending special congregational prayers at mosques or outdoor prayer grounds. The sermons during these prayers emphasize sacrifice, obedience to God, and compassion for others.

One of the central rituals of Eid al-Adha is the qurbani, or the sacrifice of an animal, typically a goat, sheep, cow, or camel. This act symbolizes Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son and highlights the importance of selflessness and devotion to God. The meat from the sacrificed animal is divided into three parts: one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for the less fortunate, fostering compassion and generosity within communities.

Eid al-Adha is also a time for strengthening bonds of friendship and kinship. Families and friends exchange greetings, visit one another, and share festive meals. Traditional dishes and desserts, such as sheer khurma (sweet vermicelli pudding) and seviyan (sweet vermicelli), are commonly prepared and enjoyed.

Astronomical calculations suggest that the crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah is unlikely to be spotted on June 6, 2024, indicating that the festival's observance may be on the later date. As Muslims prepare for this significant celebration, the rhythm of the takbirs and the spirit of sacrifice and unity resonate across the globe.

