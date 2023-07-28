Effective ways to remove musty smell from your clothes in monsoon

The combination of humidity and rain during the monsoon season can cause prolonged dampness that leaves garments smelling bad. This can be particularly difficult because it takes longer for clothes to dry, which makes them more prone to bacterial development and musty odours. Here are six tips to assist you in keeping your clothes smelling fresh and odour-free during this rainy season.



1. Drying of Clothes

To stop the occurrence of unpleasant odors, it is important that you completely dry your clothing. When feasible, hang your items outside in a place with good ventilation, ideally in the sun. Sunlight functions as a natural sanitizer, eradicating bacteria and lowering the likelihood of musty odours. If drying garments outside is not an option, use a dryer with a suitable ventilation system to guarantee complete drying. Let your clothes breathe, and stay fresh as a daisy!



2. The Right Detergent

Making the right detergent choice is essential for avoiding the accumulation of odour on clothing. Choose detergents that are designed specifically to remove strong odours and have antibacterial characteristics. Look for products with enzymes to effectively remove bacteria and odour-causing substances from your clothing. Enzymes break down organic components. Avoid using a lot of detergents since it might leave residues on garments that attract dirt and smell bad.



3. Usage of Natural Deodorizers

Using natural deodorizers to keep your garments smelling fresh during the monsoon is environmentally friendly. Put silica gel packs, cedar chips, or dried lavender sachets in your closet or storage spaces. These organic treatments assist in absorbing moisture and eliminating odors, leaving your clothing feeling fresh. Before beginning the cycle, you can also add a cup of white vinegar or baking soda to the washing machine. Baking soda works as a natural deodorizer and fabric softener, rejuvenating your clothes without leaving any chemical aromas, while vinegar helps neutralize odors.



4. Washing the Washing Machine

To keep garments smelling fresh, a clean washing machine is important. Moisture, detergent residues, and grime can build up in the washing machine over time, giving clothes a musty scent. To maintain it fresh and odor-free, regularly wash your washing machine's drum and detergent compartment using a solution of water and vinegar or baking soda. Additionally, after every wash, keep the machine's lid slightly ajar to allow for full drying and prevent the growth of mold.

5. Proper Storage of Clothes

The freshness of your clothing during the monsoon can be greatly affected by how you store it. Before storing garments in your closet or drawers, make sure they are completely dry. To keep moisture from building up and to promote airflow, use breathable storage bins or cloth bags. Plastic bags should not be used to store clothing as they absorb moisture, encourage bacterial growth, and produce unpleasant aromas.



6. Flip your Clothes while drying

During the monsoon, wearing the same garments frequently might cause an increase in moisture retention and unpleasant odors. Rotate your clothes, allowing each garment enough time in between wears to air out and dry. This procedure keeps your garments smelling fresh all season long by preventing the accumulation of moisture and bacterial growth on the fabric.

So, it is not entirely impossible to prevent the monsoon smell from our houses and our clothes. A little mindful attention to our daily habits can help us make our clothes smelling like roses!

