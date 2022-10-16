Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Does Air conditioning lead to arthritis? Know the relationship between Joint Pain and AC environment

    The most common form of arthritis is osteoarthritis, which occurs due to age-related wear and tear on the joints. We spoke to Dr. Benzeeta Pinto, Consultant - Rheumatology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, who talked about arthritis and more

    Does Air conditioning lead to arthritis? Know the relationship between Joint Pain and AC environment RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 16, 2022, 4:53 PM IST

    Many people complain of joint pain and stiffness when exposed to cold weather. However, all joint pains are not due to arthritis. Joint pain can arise due to a joint problem or a problem in the structures surrounding the joint (muscles, ligaments, and tendons) or the nerves supplying these structures. Arthritis is only one of the causes of joint pain. The term "arthritis" means joint pain and swelling caused by over a hundred diseases. Hence, it is a symptom and not a disease in itself. 

    Joint pains due to cold weather or AC are due to the stiffness of the periarticular structures due to decreased blood flow to them. No evidence suggests that AC predisposes a person to arthritis or worsens existing arthritis. In fact, cold packs are often advised for arthritis patients to relieve them of pain, especially in inflammatory arthritis.

    Does Air conditioning lead to arthritis? Know the relationship between Joint Pain and AC environment RBA

    Also Read: High Blood Pressure in children: Know causes of hypertension in kids
     
    The most common form of arthritis seen is osteoarthritis, which occurs due to age-related wear and tears on the joints. One should focus on musculoskeletal health from an early age to prevent osteoarthritis. 

    Some measures include keeping your weight in check, muscle strengthening exercises, and a healthy balanced diet. If there is pain and swelling in your joints, especially in multiple joints, consult your rheumatologist early. Early and accurate diagnosis is essential for the right treatment and good outcomes in arthritis.

    Also Read: Benefits of drinking water - the lesser known facts

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2022, 4:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    High Blood Pressure in children: Know causes of hypertension in kids; how to handle them RBA

    High Blood Pressure in children: Know causes of hypertension in kids; how to handle them

    World Anaesthesia Day 2022: Why is it celebrated? Importance, significance and more sur

    World Anaesthesia Day 2022: Why is it celebrated? Importance, significance and more

    Daily Horoscope for October 16, 2022: Good day for Aries, Taurus; be careful Gemini, Virgo - adt

    Daily Horoscope for October 16, 2022: Good day for Aries, Taurus; be careful Gemini, Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for October 16, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number - adt

    Numerology Prediction for October 16, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 15 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 15, 2022: Peaceful day for Taurus, Cancer; be careful Virgo, Libra

    Recent Stories

    football epl Leeds United vs Arsenal: Gunners blame 'Drake curse' after play suspended due to power cut & technical issues snt

    Leeds United vs Arsenal: Gunners blame 'Drake curse' after play suspended due to power cut & technical issues

    Bookie odds favour Rishi Sunak comeback amid turbulence for British PM Liz Truss AJR

    Bookie odds favour Rishi Sunak comeback amid turbulence for British PM Liz Truss

    Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan surrogacy: The couple was legally married 6 years age; surrogate mother is relative RBA

    Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan surrogacy: The couple was legally married 6 years age; surrogate mother is relative

    Diwali 2022: Delicious and easy beverages you can serve this Diwali party SUR

    Diwali 2022: Delicious and easy beverages you can serve this Diwali party

    Will have no shame in taking advice and support of Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge AJR

    Will have no shame in taking advice and support of Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge

    Recent Videos

    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: We will miss Jasprit Bumrah - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'We will miss Jasprit Bumrah' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Video Icon
    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is you can protect yourself

    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is how you can protect yourself

    Video Icon