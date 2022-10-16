Does Air conditioning lead to arthritis? Know the relationship between Joint Pain and AC environment

The most common form of arthritis is osteoarthritis, which occurs due to age-related wear and tear on the joints. We spoke to Dr. Benzeeta Pinto, Consultant - Rheumatology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, who talked about arthritis and more

Many people complain of joint pain and stiffness when exposed to cold weather. However, all joint pains are not due to arthritis. Joint pain can arise due to a joint problem or a problem in the structures surrounding the joint (muscles, ligaments, and tendons) or the nerves supplying these structures. Arthritis is only one of the causes of joint pain. The term "arthritis" means joint pain and swelling caused by over a hundred diseases. Hence, it is a symptom and not a disease in itself.

Joint pains due to cold weather or AC are due to the stiffness of the periarticular structures due to decreased blood flow to them. No evidence suggests that AC predisposes a person to arthritis or worsens existing arthritis. In fact, cold packs are often advised for arthritis patients to relieve them of pain, especially in inflammatory arthritis.

The most common form of arthritis seen is osteoarthritis, which occurs due to age-related wear and tears on the joints. One should focus on musculoskeletal health from an early age to prevent osteoarthritis.

Some measures include keeping your weight in check, muscle strengthening exercises, and a healthy balanced diet. If there is pain and swelling in your joints, especially in multiple joints, consult your rheumatologist early. Early and accurate diagnosis is essential for the right treatment and good outcomes in arthritis.

