Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Angelina Jolie once refused to kiss Johnny Depp because of bad breath; here are tips to be kiss ready

    Kissing is physical intimacy's first and most important part. It is always important to have good oral hygiene, especially when you are thinking of kissing your partner. But having bad breath or bad oral hygiene can be a major turn-off. Here are a few tips you can follow.   

    Angelina Jolie once refused to kiss Johnny Depp because of bad breath; here are tips to be kiss ready SUR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 25, 2022, 4:41 PM IST

    Kissing is the first thing we think about physical intimacy but doing it right is equally important. Many people don’t realise how important it is to maintain and take care of your oral hygiene. Having bad breath can ruin the moment for you. 

    Actress Angelina Jolie refused to kiss Johnny Depp when they were filming for the movie “The Tourist” because of his foul breath. A few tips must be kept in mind to combat such a situation in real life for commoners. Read on to know more.

    Also Read: Can drugs lower your sex drive? Here are 7 drugs you should avoid

    According to a Twitter user, the actress Angelina Jolie did not want to kiss Depp until he used a mouthwash. Here is what the tweet read: “According to an insider, Angelina Jolie refused to kiss Johnny Depp in “The Tourist” at first because of his bad breath and poor personal hygiene. The actress had to beg him to use mouthwash.”

    You can avoid these situations in your own life. Here are a few tips by which you can be kiss ready, win your partner's heart and share the perfect kiss with them. 

    Also Read: Is extramarital affairs a deal breaker? Here are 8 types of affairs that can be heartbreaking

    Toothbrush/ mouth freshener/ mouthwash
    Ensure you have brushed your teeth and used mouthwash or even a mouth freshener before kissing your partner. Your odour makes much difference and, in many cases, has even ruined relationships. No one likes terrible hygiene. There are many products you can buy in the market today. Be it mints, moth freshening sprays in different flavours, or even mouth fresheners.

    Cracked lips 
    You can use lip scrubs on your lip regularly to avoid cracked lips. Avoid peeling them, and drink plenty of water to prevent your lips from getting cracked. It is always unsettling to see someone with cracked lips, which can be a significant turn-off regarding kissing. So you can follow the tips to avoid it.  

    Use lip balm 
    Always keep a lip balm handy and can also be flavoured to enhance your experience. Wearing a lip can also keep your lips moisturised and soft. It also helps keep your lips healthy and protects them from the sun.

    Also Read: Want an instant glow for this festive season? Here are some face cleansers you can use

    Keep the mouth relaxed
    Not many realise this, but it is essential to enjoy the kiss, and that can only be done when your mouth is relaxed. Don’t kiss too hard or force your partner. If you have doubts, do whatever your partner is doing. A good kiss involves both partners, and it can never be just one person enjoying it. But most importantly, it is essential to ask for their consent.

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2022, 4:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Having insomnia? Facing sleeping difficulty? Here are some tips which will help you sleep better SUR

    Having insomnia? Facing sleeping difficulty? Here are some tips which will help you sleep better

    International Daughters Day 2022: Know significance, history, wishes, quotes, WhatsApp status and messages - adt

    International Daughters Day 2022: Know significance, history, wishes, quotes, WhatsApp status and messages

    Navratri 2022: Know entire list of items required for performing puja rituals - adt

    Navratri 2022: Know entire list of items required for performing puja rituals

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from September 26 to October 2 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from September 26 to October 2

    Numerology Prediction for September 25 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 25, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    football ligue 1 Neymar hates Kylian Mbappe Fans react after Brazilian hints fued with PSG teammate is NOT over snt

    'Neymar hates Mbappe': Fans react after Brazilian hints fued with PSG teammate is NOT over

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022-23: It is part of the game, and it is an ICC rule - Harmanpreet Kaur on Deepti Sharma 'Mankading' running out Charlie Dean-ayh

    IND vs ENG: 'It is part of the game, and it is an ICC rule' - Harmanpreet on Deepti 'Mankading' Charlie

    President Droupadi Murmu to visit Karnataka from September 26 to 28; know details - adt

    President Droupadi Murmu to visit Karnataka from September 26 to 28; know details

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan planning for baby? THIS picture gives some HINT RBA

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan planning for baby? THIS picture gives some HINT

    AICC chief election: History beckons as Congress gears up to elect a non-Gandhi after over 2 decades - adt

    AICC chief election: History beckons as Congress gears up to elect a non-Gandhi after over 2 decades

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon