    Dealing with negative thoughts? Here are some ways to avoid them

    Negative thinking can contribute to problems such as social anxiety, stress, depression and low self-esteem. So we have written down some effective ways to help you eliminate them. Read on to find out how. 
     

    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

    We all think, analyse and take action. While thinking is natural, which we all indulge in from time to time, constant negative thoughts can wreak havoc in our lives and affect our physical and mental well-being. There is something known as the cognitive triangle, which talks about how our thoughts can impact our feelings, our emotions affect our behaviours, and the triangle keeps going. While we cannot control our feelings but we can change our thought process toward life. Here are some ways to help you deal with the negative thoughts and hit a delete button.

    Recognise thought distortions: According to experts, recognise the distorted thoughts and learn to challenge them. It is the job of our minds to protect us. Based on past experiences, our minds will try to save us the way it knows, which, most of the time, is to convince us of something that is not true, including overestimating our fears or challenges and underestimating our capacity or capability to handle them. 

    Stop comparisons: Most of us have the habit of judging or criticising ourselves, which happens subconsciously or unconsciously. Constant comparison with others will lead to persistent feelings of failing, rejection, and not being good enough.

    Realistic goals: Everybody has goals in life. While realistic goals may be easier to achieve, setting them unrealistic and not performing them may give you a sense of unfulfillment. Setting small and realistic goals for your life. The goals’ accomplishment would provide a sense of upliftment and happiness. 

    Seek professional help: If you cannot manage your thoughts or find that they interfere with your ability to meet your daily responsibilities or enjoy life, you should see a counsellor. Counselling and therapy can help you reduce emotional suffering and experience self-growth.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2022, 12:00 PM IST
