Daily Horoscope for March 5, 2023: Be careful Aquarius, Capricorn; good day for Pisces

Aries:

Ganesha says today you will get some information through media or contact sources that your work will be easy. You will display unique brilliance in your work. The planetary position at this time will help you to move ahead by making you confident and energetic. Health of parents can cause concern. It is very important to take proper care of them at this time. The mind will be a little disturbed by the knowledge of negative activities of some children. There will be relief soon from the time of struggle in business. There will be romantic relationship between husband and wife.

Taurus:

Ganesha says your special attention will be towards major events in life. Women will be able to complete household tasks with ease and ease and your focus will also be on your personal tasks. Time will also be spent in entertainment, parties etc. to feel relaxed. You need to try harder to fulfil your desires. Be careful while communicating with anyone. Sometimes someone can be disappointed by someone else. New way of doing your work in business sector will be successful. A sudden meeting with a loved one can bring happiness.

Gemini:

Ganesha says there can be purchase of new items or electronic products etc. at home. The works related to land-property will also be on progress. You will get a chance to prove yourself, so confidence will increase. Receiving bad news regarding a close relative can cause grief. A decrease in financial conditions can also bring negative thoughts to the mind. Dreams related to success and achieving goals in the field of work will come true. Family atmosphere can be pleasant. Keep your diet and daily routine in order.

Cancer:

Ganesha says important plans will be made for the future of children and work related to investment can also be completed. With the power of courage and adventure, you will easily complete even difficult tasks. Also maintain your creative interest. There may be a dispute over a general matter related to a relative. So be careful while dealing with them. You will also be able to handle family responsibilities properly due to more work. Economic situation in the field of work will not be favourable at present. Spouse's support will give you strength.

Leo:

Ganesha says today you will get mental peace by removing a big dilemma. Many problems can be solved with the guidance of experienced people. Time will be spent in studying some

interesting and enlightening literature to attain peace of mind. Don't give unsolicited advice on other people's matters. Some trouble may arise for you and wrong timing will also be bad. Maintain sweet relations with close relatives and brothers. An important story over the phone will create a beneficial situation for you. There may be stress regarding the health of the spouse.

Virgo:

Ganesha says it is the right time to start a plan. It is also a great time to strengthen relationships with people. Students will be concentrated towards their studies. You will concentrate your mind on work by ignoring yourself. It can have a negative effect on your health. Due to excess ego and anger, your actions can also become bad. The time is also good from the business point of view. There can be a dispute between husband and wife over a small matter. There is a need to take care of health.

Libra:

Ganesha says try to get most of the work done today in the early part of the day. A meeting with an old friend will bring peace of mind. There will be interest in any religious activities at

home. You may receive something you like as a gift from a special relative. The mind will be sad after receiving some inauspicious news in the afternoon. Too much discipline and chatter in the house can cause trouble to the people of the house. So maintain some flexibility in your practice. Your dominance will be maintained in the field of work.

Scorpio:

Ganesha says today, time will be spent helping helpless and innocent people in some social service organization. The boundaries of social relations will also increase. Getting any stuck

rupees will strengthen the financial position. Plans related to changes in the house will also go ahead. There will be disappointment in the house after receiving any unpleasant notice or bad news in the afternoon. Do your work with full attention. A little carelessness can have dire consequences. Avoid investment related tasks today. Maintain a cooperative relationship with employees in the workplace.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says today your interest is moving towards spirituality, as a result of which you will experience much happiness and peace of mind within yourself. Your standard of living will also improve. Youngsters can get relief from completing a favourite task. There may be unhappiness in the mind due to bad work related to bank or investment. Hands will be tight regarding financial matters. Due to the aggressive nature of children, there can be tension in the home. Business activities will be going on properly.

Capricorn:

Ganesha says spend some time on you by dividing the family responsibilities among the household members. It will enhance your personality. You will meet a few people who will prove important to you going forward. Don't spend too much time doing thoughtful work. Because due to this you will not be able to complete many important work and may get damaged. You will have to try hard today to get the position you want to achieve in the field of work. There will be romantic atmosphere between husband and wife.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says new works will be planned. It will also get support from your contact sources to start it. Your sweet and cooperative behaviour with people will enhance your impression. Your hand may be tight in financial matters. Due to which many important work can be stopped. Maintain the privacy of your activities. Otherwise, someone may try to disrupt it. You will receive business beneficial orders related to machines and factories. A situation related to ego may arise in the relationship between husband and wife. Cough and fever may persist.

Pisces:

Ganesha says today the thing you were looking for will be fulfilled. Due to which the mind will be happy. Make you more refined in personality by doing yourself analysis. Some new tasks may also be outlined. Requires a lot of hard work to prove yourself. Actions taken in haste may prove wrong, leading to defamation. Don't worry situation will gradually turn in your favour. Use your competence and ability in the field of work. There can be love between husband and wife.