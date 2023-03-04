Daily Horoscope for March 4, 2023: Good day for Cancer, Leo; be careful Sagittarius

Aries:

Ganesha says to try to complete each work practically rather than emotionally. Relationships with relatives and neighbours will be sweet. There may be trouble in the arried life of a close relative. There will be many problems in the financial situation but do not take too much stress. Everything will be fine soon. It is necessary to be alert in business. There will be quarrel between husband and wife. Spend some time for fun. Due to the current environment there will be some pain and fever in the body.

Taurus:

Ganesha says spending time in religious and spiritual work. It will bring mental and spiritual peace. Property related works can be completed. Due to your carelessness, there may be a

hindrance in work. Be careful while doing any kind of paperwork. Do not take too much stress and work according to planning. People working in government jobs can get significant authority. There is a possibility of relationship turning into marriage.

Gemini:

Ganesha says trying to make some change in today's daily routine will increase work capacity. Important advice will be given for career related information of the child. There will be quarrels in the relationship. Avoid hazardous work. Strengthen public relations. Also pay attention to the quality of work. Continue advertising the business. Spouse and family will get support. Meditation is essential for mental stability.

Cancer:

Ganesha says be dedicated towards your work. Today's planetary position is good for you. A sudden meeting with a stranger will be beneficial. The court case will be resolved. Don't let negativity enter your mind. Sit in solitude for some time and do self-reflection. Marketing and media work will be done well. Don't tell anyone about your plan. You will be happy in

the relationship. Health will be good but be careful in the current environment.

Leo:

Ganesha says sweet time will be spent in shopping for family happiness amenities. There will be more expenses. There will be no stress as there is a means of income. A close friend will have a chance to attend a religious ceremony there. Spend some time in social and society activities as well. It will increase contact and get new experience. There will be preoccupation regarding the health of a member of the household. Business requires internal improvement or some change in location. The situation will be better with the contribution of an influential person.

Virgo:

Ganesha says a close relative may come to your house. You will be able to influence others through your impressive speech. The activity related to the task you are trying to complete will progress. Get to know a stranger before having an important conversation and action. Small carelessness can harm you. Do not wish for any change in business at present. Pay attention to the current situation. It is a good time to withdraw the invested money. Time will be spent in entertainment and conversation with family members. Love relationship limits will be complete. Get diabetes and blood pressure related tests done regularly.

Libra:

Ganesha says today the planets will fully support you. The youth should stop laziness and focus on the goal. Mind will be distracted and disappointed due to adverse situation. Be patient and calm. Don't trust anyone with money. Monitor the activities of your opponents in business. Doing some new experiment in business will be beneficial. Support life partner in adverse situations. There will be sweetness in love relationships. You will get relief from health related problems that have been going on for a long time. Adopt a natural way to stay healthy.

Scorpio:

Ganesha says it is a good time to take back the loan of money. Differences with an old relative may be resolved. Don't let old negatives dominate the present to maintain a good relationship. Women should be careful during conversation with a person of the opposite sex, otherwise they may be humiliated. There may be some difficulty in business today. Be careful before dealing with a stranger. Official travel can prove beneficial. There will be good dealings with family members. There may be some differences in the love relationship.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says any recent issues will be resolved and you will be able to focus on your work with full energy. Your positive attitude and thinking will help you maintain harmony at home

and business. Not interfering in other's affairs. Otherwise your image may be tarnished in public for no reason. Do not resort to any inappropriate act to intensify the situation. Instead do your tasks simply. You will have to work hard in business today. But it will also have positive results. Expansion plans will also be discussed. There is also a need to create some new ventures and plans to grow the business. The ongoing misunderstandings between husband and wife will be removed. A meeting with a friend of the opposite sex will make the day more pleasant.

Capricorn:

Ganesha says will get benefit from political and important people. The work which was stalled or stalled for a long time can be completed today with little effort. Try to resolve any ongoing disputes with brothers peacefully. Students need to pay more attention to their studies. Wasteful expenditure will also be reduced. It is important to overcome your weaknesses like emotionality and generosity as some people take advantage of you because of this. Take business work very seriously. Carelessness can cause some problems. There may also be losses related to money. Right now is not a good time to make new investment in business.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says children will get relief from getting any solution to their study or career related problems. Some important information will be received by a relative or friend, which will prove beneficial for you. Time is not favourable from financial point of view. Control your emotions. Otherwise someone can take advantage of you. There is a possibility of wasting money in useless activities. Consult someone before taking loan related to land or vehicle. If some new plans are discussed for expansion in business, better results will also emerge.

Pisces:

Ganesha says luck and planetary transits are creating good opportunities for you at this time. Make good use of time. The time has come to complete the work which was pending for a long time. You will also enjoy fulfilling the needs of the family. Some people may criticize you out of jealousy. Stay away from negative people. Sometimes work done in haste and over enthusiasm can spoil. Spend some time with the kids too. Business requires more hard work and diligence. The work will end with a work escalation plan. But more discussion is needed. Financial condition will be normal. Family environment will be pleasant.