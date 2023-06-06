Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for June 6, 2023: Good day for Gemini, health of Aquarius may be affected & more

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for June 6, 2023. Continue reading and share with your friends.
     

    Daily Horoscope for June 6 2023 Aries Virgo Taurus Capricorn Scorpio Pisces Leo Cancer gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 12:30 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     your time is in full swing. The hard work of this time will pay off. At the same time you will experience tremendous confidence and self-confidence within yourself. Time will also pass in a place of worship in the desire for peace. Negative things can ruin a relationship. There will be activity to avoid work due to laziness. Spend time with family members in entertainment and shopping.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     any dilemma running in the mind will be resolved today. Receiving any good news from the children will create an atmosphere of happiness in the home. Plans made in
    the direction of money acquisition will achieve success. You can achieve the best results by eliminating your negative flaws. Don't waste time hanging out with friends. It is your responsibility to take care of all the family members as well as work.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     you will be able to do your job well today. Understand your secret talents and direct them in the right direction. Positive discussions can also take place with the brothers on an important issue. Unpleasant news in the afternoon can be frustrating. Work will be completed peacefully in the work area. Husband and wife will have a sense of harmony with each other. There may be pain in the muscles.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     today's planet pasture is creating a situation of sudden benefit for you. So make the most of your time. Any long-term stress or anxiety can be relieved. There will also be a program to go to a religious place. Do not invest in stock market etc. The arrival of guests in the house can also stop some important work. Occupational new contract may be obtained. Receiving any good news about relatives will create a festive atmosphere in the house.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     today is a very rewarding day. Focus on your goals. The running will be more but the success of the work can take away your fatigue. There is little to be learned from spending time with experienced people. Old quarrels can arise again. Children who are studying will have laziness. Husband-wife relationship can be sweet. There is a possibility of any kind of injury.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     if any government work is stuck then today is the right time to complete it. If all kinds of relationships improve, happiness will be experienced from all four. Time will also be spent on home maintenance and decoration. Problems with old property can re-emerge. New contracts will be developed for making money in the field. Marriage can be sweet. Excessive work can cause fatigue and weakness.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     doing your work in an orderly manner and maintaining coordination is an important quality of Libra people. The time is right to fulfil whatever dreams or fantasies you have in your mind. Exercise extra caution when dealing with someone in the workplace. The misunderstanding that has been going on for some time between husband and wife will be resolved. Health can be excellent.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     your thoughts will pick up speed today so that a new energy and confidence can increase in you. When it comes to financial investment, most of the time will pass and success will be achieved. Students need to focus more on their studies. You can be more  engaged in work. There can be a happy atmosphere in the home-family. Abdominal pain may remain.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     involve the elders of the household in any of your important tasks. With their proper advice you will achieve success. Time can also pass in entertainment. Too much anger and haste can make things worse for you. So use your energy positively. Economic matters need to be given maximum attention. Family happiness and peace will be maintained. Skin allergies can occur.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     there will be a plan of auspicious planning at home. Any kind of well-thought-out decision can pay off in the future. Need to get out of the world of ideas. Implement the policies and plans made in the field. The home environment can be a source of love and happiness. Excessive stress and negative thoughts can lead to low morale.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     your passion and enthusiasm for work can give you tremendous success. So make sure there is no defect in the hard work. It will take some time to read the interesting
    and enlightening literature. Use the vehicle very carefully today. All the work in the business will run smoothly. The emotional bond between husband and wife can remain strong. There
    may be throat infection and fever.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     today is the best day in terms of income. You will be more focused on economic activities. It will be best for you to follow the rules when it comes to home improvement. Try to complete your work instead of depending on others in the workplace. The cooperation of spouse and family members will keep your morale strong.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for June 6 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 6, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    World Environment Day: Leonardo DiCaprio to Aamir Khan-9 actors favour of protecting and preserving the natural RBA

    World Environment Day: Leonardo DiCaprio to Aamir Khan-9 actors favour of protecting, preserving the natural

    Interior Designs Decoded: Unwind in A captivating Courtyard

    Interior Designs Decoded: Unwind in a captivating courtyard

    Daily Horoscope for June 2 2023 Scorpio Virgo Cancer capricorn Leo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 2, 2023: Be careful Taurus; good day for Cancer, Leo

    Numerology Prediction for June 2 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 2, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for June 6 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 6, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Viral Video: Days after Odisha train crash, underage boy caught placing stones on railway track in Karnataka snt

    Viral Video: Days after Odisha train crash, underage boy caught placing stones on railway track in Karnataka

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Got lot of insights from MS Dhoni on wicket-keeping, reveals KS Bharat snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Got lot of insights from MS Dhoni on wicket-keeping, reveals KS Bharat

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Is Team India under pressure to win an ICC Trophy? Rahul Dravid opens up snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Is Team India under pressure to win an ICC Trophy? Rahul Dravid opens up

    GE may start making fighter aircraft engines in India, deal likely during PM Modi's US visit

    Massive! GE may start making fighter aircraft engines in India, deal likely during PM Modi's US visit

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon