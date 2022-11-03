Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cotten sanitary pads can be the solution for rashes and infections; find out why

    Periods are dreadful enough, the cramps, the mood swings and so on, But the most annoying part is experiencing rashes and discomfort due to sanitary pads. Here are some alternatives that can help you prevent them. 
     

    Cotten sanitary pads can be the solution for rashes and infections; find out why sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 4:02 PM IST

    Every month during the menstruation cycle, women should wear sanitary napkins and change them at proper intervals depending on their blood flow. But the long hours of wearing and changing pads can lead to itching, redness, swelling and even rashes owing to the pad's material, sweating, moisture and fragrance. These rashes can get worse because of continuous friction caused by sanitary pads, especially around the thigh region. Women might unknowingly be exposed to allergens from the chemicals used in sanitary pads and tampons. Bleach is used, which makes the pads look white, and acrylates are used, which helps the pads be more absorbent. When fully polymerised, they don't cause any reactions, but some sanitary pads may contain acrylate, which can lead to allergic reactions. The benefits of wearing cotton pads are endless. The fabric is gentle on your skin and absorbs sweat which means there is less friction and moisture that, leads that can avoid rashes. Wearing loose-fitting clothes helps in better air circulation and can keep it dry.

    Choose the correct pad: The market is filled with various sanitary pads. However, it is essential to avoid falling for marketing gimmicks and choose something that suits your skin and your requirement. The utmost quality of a good sanitary pad is that it should be a quick absorbent with a soft outer layer. If you have sensitive skin and get rashes every time you get your period, it might be time to use cotton or organic pads. They are the solution for rashes as they don't contain any dyes or harmful chemicals. 

    Also Read: Know how is obesity linked with male fertility? Here are some tips to reduce your BMI

    Use menstrual cups: If your skin is more sensitive, consider switching to menstrual cups. Besides helping prevent rashes, these cups can also hold more blood than tampons and sanitary pads.

    Use soothing creams to help treat the rashes: It is advisable to use specific creams to help soothe rashes. You can use lotions like calamine to soothe the rashes or vaseline petroleum jelly. If the inflammation does not improve after you stop using the sanitary napkin for a few days, it is advisable to consult your doctor.

    Keeping your intimate area dry: Keeping the intimate area dry and clean anytime can't be undermined. According to experts, you should ensure that the appropriate pH level of the vagina is generally between 3 to 4.5. An average pH level acts as a defence against bacterial growth.

    Also Read: STOP eating refined rice; Know how white rice can affect your heart

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2022, 4:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico of 2020 Get Married: Shared a beautiful video sur

    Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico of 2020 Get Married: Shared a beautiful video

    5 reasons why long-distance relationship is beneficial drb

    5 reasons why long-distance relationship is beneficial

    Daily Horoscope for November 3 2022 Taurus Aries Gemini Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 3, 2022: Peaceful day for Aries, Gemini, Virgo; be careful Taurus

    Numerology Prediction for November 3 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 3, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 2 2022 aries libra capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 2, 2022: Peaceful day for Aries, Libra; good day for Capricorn

    Recent Stories

    If committed any crime, arrest me: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren post skipping ED visit - adt

    If committed any crime, arrest me: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren post skipping ED visit

    Man rescues cobra stuck inside scooter with bare hands; watch video - gps

    Man rescues cobra stuck inside scooter with bare hands; watch video

    Sexy and bold pictures: Poonam Pandey takes off bathrobe to show off cleavage in a bikini; WATCH drb

    Sexy and bold pictures: Poonam Pandey takes off bathrobe to show off cleavage in a bikini; WATCH

    Did you know sleep positions can help reduce heartburn risks? Read on to find out more sur

    Did you know sleep positions can help reduce heartburn risks? Read on to find out more

    In chat polling communities more WhatsApp introduces 4 important features details here gcw

    In-chat polling, communities & more: WhatsApp introduces 4 important features

    Recent Videos

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon