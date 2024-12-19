Christmas 2024: Roast Chicken to Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce– 5 Delicious dinner ideas

Looking for simple yet festive Christmas dinner ideas? From Roast Chicken to Stuffed Bell Peppers, here are five delicious and easy-to-make meals that will make your holiday dinner special.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 1:05 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 1:05 PM IST

article_image2

Vegetable Stir-Fry

A quick and vibrant vegetable stir-fry featuring colorful veggies like bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli, with tofu or chicken. Served with steamed jasmine rice, this healthy and delicious option makes for a light and satisfying Christmas dinner choice for all.

article_image3

Stuffed Bell Peppers

Colorful bell peppers are filled with a savory mixture of rice, ground beef (or vegetables), and tomato sauce, then baked to perfection. This easy, one-dish meal is a great way to enjoy a filling and festive Christmas dinner without much fuss.

article_image4

Baked Salmon with Lemon

Light and healthy, this baked salmon is flavored with fresh lemon and dill, offering a burst of freshness. Serve it alongside a fluffy rice pilaf and steamed broccoli for a wholesome, flavorful, and easy-to-make Christmas meal.

 

article_image5

Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce

A comforting pasta dish with rich marinara sauce, topped with freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Pair it with a side of crispy garlic bread and a refreshing green salad for a delightful and stress-free Christmas dinner the whole family will enjoy.

article_image6

Roast Chicken with Vegetables

A simple yet delicious Christmas dinner, featuring a tender roast chicken seasoned with herbs and served with roasted carrots, potatoes, and Brussels sprouts. It’s a wholesome meal that’s easy to prepare, perfect for a cozy holiday gathering.

 

Kuchela Dinam 2024: Know significance, history and how it is celebrated in Kerala

SHOCKING claims say people caught chlamydia (STI) from gym equipment. Experts reveal if YOU could be at risk

Scientists reveal health risks of 8 Disney Princesses: Lung disease for Cinderella, rabies for Belle and more

As holiday season approaches, experts warn that high-intensity drinking is worse than binge-drinking

FOMO, anxiety, or necessity? Experts reveal the hidden psychology of two-phone carriers

Laapataa Ladies OUT of Oscars 2025 race: Director Kiran Rao reacts, thanks all for their love and support

BREAKING: France rape Horror: Gisele Pelicot's ex-husband declared guilty of rapes & all charges against him

EXPLAINED | What does blue symbolize for Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders amid Ambedkar row?

Supreme Court stays Kerala High Court's order on elephant processions citing 'impractical guidelines'

Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana; Read on

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

