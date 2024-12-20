Christmas 2024: Christmas Punch to Cranberry Mojito– 5 Festive drinks to serve

Celebrate Christmas 2024 with 5 festive drinks, including cozy warm beverages and refreshing cocktails, perfect for adding a flavorful touch to your holiday party.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 2:05 PM IST

Celebrate Christmas 2024 with 5 festive drinks, from cozy warm beverages to refreshing cocktails. These delightful drinks will add a flavorful touch to your holiday celebrations, perfect for spreading cheer and joy at any party.
 

article_image2

Eggnog

A creamy, spiced drink made with eggs, milk, sugar, and rum. Perfect for a cozy Christmas celebration, this classic holiday beverage is rich and comforting, often topped with nutmeg or cinnamon for added flavor.


 

article_image3

Mulled Wine

Red wine simmered with spices like cinnamon, cloves, and orange peel. This warm, aromatic drink is a winter favorite, perfect for serving at Christmas parties, offering a festive and cozy experience for guests.

article_image4

Hot Chocolate with Peppermint

A rich, creamy hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and a peppermint stick. This holiday favorite is perfect for those who want a sweet, indulgent drink with a refreshing twist of mint flavor.

 

article_image5

Cranberry Mojito

A festive twist on the classic Mojito, made with fresh cranberries, mint, lime, rum, and soda water. This drink brings a refreshing balance of tart and sweet, adding a pop of color and flavor to your Christmas party.

 

article_image6

Christmas Punch

A fruity, fizzy cocktail made with orange juice, cranberry juice, ginger ale, and vodka or rum. This vibrant, easy-to-make punch is perfect for serving a crowd, offering a mix of refreshing flavors with a holiday touch.

