Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chia vs. basil Seeds: Are they same? Know this interesting FACT

    Confused about whether chia seeds and basil seeds are the same? Discover what these two tiny powerhouses are and understand if are similar or different along with an idea of their nutritional impacts.  by Leona Merlin Antony

    Chia vs. basil seeds: 6 facts how they are different LMA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 8:43 PM IST

    Both chia seeds and basil seeds are becoming more and more well-liked as healthy food additions, but are they the same? While chia seeds and basil seeds have some things in common, they also have unique qualities that make them different. Knowing these distinctions gives you the power to intentionally include them in your diet and benefit from the nutritional advantages each one provides. Let's examine six crucial characteristics that set these seeds apart while highlighting their distinctive attributes to learn the truth.

    1. Origin and Botanical Identity
     Basil seeds are obtained from the Ocimum basilicum plant, while chia seeds are sourced from the Salvia hispanica plant. They differ because of their botanical roots.

    2. Nutritional Value
    Chia seeds are high in protein, fibre, and omega-3 fatty acids, while basil seeds are high in dietary fibre and antioxidants. There are different nutritional advantages to each kind of seed.

    3. Absorption and Texture
    Chia seeds are the perfect ingredient for puddings and beverages due to their ability to absorb moisture and form a gel-like structure. Basil seeds swell when soaking, yet they develop a unique gelatinous outer coating that improves its use in recipes.

    ALSO READ: Try these 7 chia seeds face masks for natural skin glow

    4. Uses in cuisine

    Chia seeds can be used in a variety of dishes, including smoothies, yogurt, and baked products. In various cuisines, basil seeds are frequently used as a garnish for desserts and in drinks like falooda.

    5. Health Benefits

    Chia seeds have been shown to improve weight management, digestion, and heart health. Basil seeds are thought to help with digestion, body cooling, and antioxidant properties.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Dt. Sanaa Khan (@nutripathy)

    6. Cultural Relevance

    While basil seeds have a lengthy history in traditional Indian and Southeast Asian cuisines, chia seeds have been used by indigenous societies for generations.

    ALSO READ: Pumpkin to Chia: 7 nutrient-packed seeds for effective weight loss

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 9:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Enhance your focus: 6 effective study techniques to boost productivity LMA

    Enhance your focus: 6 effective study techniques to boost productivity

    6 ways to Safeguard Children from Mosquitoes during Outdoor adventures MSW EAI

    6 ways to Safeguard Children from Mosquitoes during Outdoor adventures

    Impact of Oversleeping on your health: 7 ways it affects you MSW EAI

    Impact of oversleeping on your health: 7 ways it affects you

    5 surprising benefits of Radish on your Skin vma eai

    5 surprising benefits of Radish on your Skin

    Onam 2023: A walkthrough of the 10-day harvest festival of Kerala LMA

    Onam 2023: A walkthrough of the 10-day harvest festival of Kerala

    Recent Stories

    Shocking Bank glitch in Ireland allows excess cash withdrawal; triggers long ATM queues - WATCH snt

    Shocking! Bank glitch in Ireland allows excess cash withdrawal; triggers long ATM queues - WATCH

    WATCH US woman pointing gun at traffic struck by police car; disturbing video goes viral snt

    WATCH: US woman pointing gun at traffic struck by police car; disturbing video goes viral

    WATCH Japanese ambassador grooves to 'Kaavaalaa' with popular YouTuber; dedicates it to Rajinikanth snt

    WATCH: Japanese ambassador grooves to 'Kaavaalaa' with popular YouTuber; dedicates it to Rajinikanth

    'Not yielding profits...' Karnataka govt mulls having own Airports Authority like AAI

    'Not yielding profits...' Karnataka govt mulls having own Airports Authority like AAI

    Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver's smart QR code hack takes social media by storm

    Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver's smart QR code hack takes social media by storm

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon