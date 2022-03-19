Check out who’s the world’s most boring person

The paper – published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin – also discovered the dullest hobbies were seen to be religion, watching TV, bird watching and smoking.

A team of researchers from the University of Essex has revealed the most boring person in the world, a religious data entry worker, who likes watching TV, and lives in a town. If you’re concerned about this person, then don’t worry, because they’ve not been named or shamed. It’s a type of person with certain attributes that has been identified by the researchers.

The study into the science of boredom has uncovered the jobs, characteristics, and hobbies that are considered a stereotypical snooze.

According to the researchers, after examining more than 500 people across five experiments they found that the blandest jobs are seen as cleaning, banking, data analysis and accounting.

“The irony is studying boredom is actually very interesting and has many real-life impacts,” said researcher Wijnand Van Tilburg.

“These papers show how persuasive perceptions of boredom are and what an impact this can have on people,” Tilburg added.

Led by the Department of Psychology’s Dr Wijnand Van Tilburg the research revealed that stereotypically boring people are generally disliked and avoided due to preconceptions.

And people may expect to be paid a minimum of £35-a-day to spend time with them as recompense.

Top five most boring jobs

1. Data Analysis

2. Accounting

3. Tax/insurance

4. Cleaning

5. Banking

Top five most exciting jobs

1. Performing arts

2. Science

3. Journalism

4. Health professional

5. Teaching

Top five most boring hobbies

1. Sleeping

2. Religion

3. Watching TV

4. Observing animals

5. Mathematics

Reference: “Boring People: Stereotype Characteristics, Interpersonal Attributions, and Social Reactions” by Wijnand A P van Tilburg, Eric R Igou and Mehr Panjwani, 8 March 2022, Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin.

