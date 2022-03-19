Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rejuvenation of 13 major rivers: Govt thanks Sadhguru for proposals

    The Narendra Modi government has announced plans to rejuvenate 13 major rivers based on the draft policy recommendations of the Rally for Rivers movement, launched by spiritual leader Sadhguru in 2017. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 19, 2022, 2:06 PM IST

    The initiative to rejuvenate 13 major rivers of India is expected to have a positive impact on agriculture, water security, livelihoods and the ecology.

    In a statement, the Isha Foundation said that the world's largest ecological movement will continue to inspire action to nurture India's lifelines.

    Sadhguru took to Twitter to congratulate the announcement. Tagging Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Environment Minister, he said, "Congratulations on this most timely and welcome initiative to #RallyforRivers -- treasures that must be revitalized & restored to their full glory. Forestry interventions will ensure our rivers remain perennial. Best Wishes & Blessings." 

    Responding to Sadhguru, Shekhawat said that the former's vision, guidance and all-inclusive approach towards ecology is an inspiration.

    Water, groundwater recharge and containing erosion are expected to be augmented through different models of forestry plantations, which include timber species, shrubs, fruit trees, medicinal plants and grass.

    The 13 Details Project Reports (DPRs) have a proposed cumulative budget outlay of Rs 19,342.62 crore and propose forestry interventions and supporting activities in different landscapes through as many as 667 treatments and plantation models. 

    In all, 283 treatment models have been proposed for the natural landscapes, 116 treatment models in Urban Landscapes and 97 treatments models in Agriculture Landscapes. 

    The DPRs focus on protection, afforestation, livelihood improvement, income generation, catchment treatment, ecological restoration, moisture conservation, ecotourism by developing eco-parks, riverfronts and bringing awareness amongst the masses. 

    The 13 rivers together cover 57.45 per cent of the geographical area of the country with a total basin area of 18,90,110 sqkm. The length of 13 rivers, including 202 tributaries, is 42,830 km.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2022, 2:06 PM IST
