Confessions of a sex addict: Belina 'Love' Rygier reveals what led her to sleep with 700 men

Former sex addict and reality TV star Belinda ‘Love’ Rygier has now revealed the childhood trauma that led her to sleep with 700 men in a desperate bid to feel loved.

Image Credit: Belinda Love Instagram

Belinda "Love" Rygier, a former sex addict who slept with 700 men during the height of her compulsive spiral, has explained the cause of her addiction. The 40-year-old star appeared on Studio 10 on Thursday to explore the causes of her behaviour. She claimed that a large part was due to her difficult upbringing. Also read: Is extramarital affairs a deal breaker? Here are 8 types of affairs that can be heartbreaking

"For me, I believe it really stems from your attachment style from childhood. If you have an insecure relationship with your family. I was bullied in high school for being overweight," Belinda said on the program.

"I had no real secure friends, I always wanted to fit in. In fact, I think a part of me went on The Bachelor to get that validation. To be seen, to be loved," the Intuitive Love-Confidence Coach added.

In an earlier interview with Daily Mail, Belinda, who appeared on 2017's ‘The Bachelor Australia’ revealed that she is eight years into her recovery and that she has been celibate for 15 months. Also read: 4 tips to make the weekend special with your partner

Belinda Love noted that she thought growing up's 'imprint phases' and how they mould our psyches contributed to her fears and sex addiction. The star has been transparent about how her compulsions caused her to bed more than 700 men. The confidence coach claimed that until she overcame her 'sex addiction', she had no idea she even had one.

"I stepped back and realised there was something I needed to transform. So I started doing the inner work, I started looking at what is the driving force for this," she added. Also read: Sex tips: 4 ways to regain confidence in bed

Belinda claimed that she just became aware of her sex addiction after looking back and getting over the trauma. She now directs relationship boot camps to assist people in their own self-healing.

