Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Confessions of a sex addict: Belina 'Love' Rygier reveals what led her to sleep with 700 men

    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 7:29 PM IST

    Former sex addict and reality TV star Belinda ‘Love’ Rygier has now revealed the childhood trauma that led her to sleep with 700 men in a desperate bid to feel loved.

    Image Credit: Belinda Love Instagram

    Belinda "Love" Rygier, a former sex addict who slept with 700 men during the height of her compulsive spiral, has explained the cause of her addiction. The 40-year-old star appeared on Studio 10 on Thursday to explore the causes of her behaviour. She claimed that a large part was due to her difficult upbringing.

    Also read: Is extramarital affairs a deal breaker? Here are 8 types of affairs that can be heartbreaking

    Image Credit: Belinda Love Instagram

    "For me, I believe it really stems from your attachment style from childhood. If you have an insecure relationship with your family. I was bullied in high school for being overweight," Belinda said on the program.

    Image Credit: Belinda Love Instagram

    "I had no real secure friends, I always wanted to fit in. In fact, I think a part of me went on The Bachelor to get that validation. To be seen, to be loved," the Intuitive Love-Confidence Coach added.

    Image Credit: Belinda Love Instagram

    In an earlier interview with Daily Mail, Belinda, who appeared on 2017's ‘The Bachelor Australia’ revealed that she is eight years into her recovery and that she has been celibate for 15 months.

    Also read: 4 tips to make the weekend special with your partner

    Image Credit: Belinda Love Instagram

    Belinda Love noted that she thought growing up's 'imprint phases' and how they mould our psyches contributed to her fears and sex addiction. The star has been transparent about how her compulsions caused her to bed more than 700 men. The confidence coach claimed that until she overcame her 'sex addiction', she had no idea she even had one.

    Image Credit: Belinda Love Instagram

    "I stepped back and realised there was something I needed to transform. So I started doing the inner work, I started looking at what is the driving force for this," she added.

    Also read: Sex tips: 4 ways to regain confidence in bed

    Image Credit: Belinda Love Instagram

    Belinda claimed that she just became aware of her sex addiction after looking back and getting over the trauma. She now directs relationship boot camps to assist people in their own self-healing.

    Image Credit: Belinda Love Instagram

    "People think to find love you just go on a date and there's chemistry, and that's it. But there's a lot more to it and I think the increase in divorce is an example of this and a decrease in relationships. People are just having the Netflix and chill," Belinda concluded.

    Also read: Sex after menopause? Tips to have an amazing 'sex life' after 50s

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Brad Pitt names George Clooney the most handsome man on earth drb

    Brad Pitt names George Clooney the most handsome man on earth

    pro-wrestling AEW: Twitter loses it as Saraya, fka Paige, makes her debut; Was WWE interested in having her back?-ayh

    AEW: Twitter loses it as Saraya, fka Paige, makes her debut; Was WWE interested in having her back?

    kpop BTS to perform Yet To Come concert in Busan here is how the ARMY can watch it live drb

    BTS to perform ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan; here’s how the ARMY can watch it live

    Double XL teaser Sonakshi Sinha Huma Qureshi film will hit the theatres on THIS day drb

    Double XL teaser: Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi's film will hit the theatres on THIS day

    Comedian actor Raju Srivastava cremated in Delhi drb

    Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava cremated in Delhi

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Brad Pitt names George Clooney the most handsome man on earth drb

    Brad Pitt names George Clooney the most handsome man on earth

    SEXY BOLD pictures Palak Tiwari raises the mercury in white bralette drb

    SEXY, BOLD pictures: Palak Tiwari raises the mercury in white bralette

    Prefer to die in democratic India than artificial China: Dalai Lama - adt

    Prefer to die in democratic India than artificial China: Dalai Lama

    PM Narendra Modi to visit Japan for state funeral of former PM Shinzo Abe: All you need to know AJR

    PM Narendra Modi to visit Japan for state funeral of former PM Shinzo Abe: All you need to know

    ICC chairmanship not in my hands, says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly snt

    ICC chairmanship not in my hands, says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

    Recent Videos

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon