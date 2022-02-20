Broccoli to almonds to oily fish: Here are some foods to boost your immune system

We spoke to Dr Lakshmi, senior dietician, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad who gave us important advice to enhance immune response for infections.

A balanced diet is a diet that contains an appropriate range of vitamins and minerals, which helps us to live a healthy lifestyle which depends on some factors like good sleep, exercise and less stress, helps the body to fight infection and disease. Nutrition management is very important to enhance an immune response to infections. Complex carbohydrates: These are made up of sugar molecules that together form strong and complex chains and these complex carbohydrates are a good source of vitamins, minerals, and fibre.

Sources:

whole cereals

Whole pulses

Millets

PROTEINS: Protein has many roles in our body.It helps in repairing and nourishment of body tissues, It allows metabolic reactions to take place in a proper way. In addition to that, It helps in bodybuilding and tissue repair produce of enzymes, hormones and antibodies.

Sources:

All dals

Legumes, Beans, Peas

Milk and milk products

Eggs, lean meat.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Omega-3 fatty acids It is an essential fatty acid that helps in suppressing inflammation.

Sources:

Oily fish

Flaxseed

Walnuts

Chia seeds

Carotenoids: Carotenoids are converted into vitamin A which helps in regulating the immune system

SOURCES

Pumpkin

Apricots

Papaya

Mango

Sweet potato

Spinach

VITAMIN C: Vitamin C is an essential nutrient involved in the repair of tissue, and formation of collagen in addition to that It is also an important antioxidant.

Amla, guava

Orange,lime,lemon,strawberry

Amaranth, spinach,Ponnagani

Capsicum, Drumstick

Vitamin E: Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant. Research suggests maintaining ample levels of vitamin E is crucial for maintaining a healthy immune system.

Sources:

Wheat germ

Almonds

Sunflower seeds

Hazelnuts

Peanut butter

IRON: It helps in the transportation of oxygen.

Sources:

Rajmah

Lentil

horse gram

Bengal gram

Black gram

Rice flakes, puffed rice,

Ragi

All green leafy vegetables

ZINC: It plays a central role in the immune system

Sources:

Poultry

Maize

Bajra

Jowar

Paneer

Sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, flax seeds, groundnuts, dry fruits (*should be consumed in limited quantity).

SELENIUM: It fights against oxidative stress

Sources: