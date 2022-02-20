Broccoli to almonds to oily fish: Here are some foods to boost your immune system
We spoke to Dr Lakshmi, senior dietician, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad who gave us important advice to enhance immune response for infections.
A balanced diet is a diet that contains an appropriate range of vitamins and minerals, which helps us to live a healthy lifestyle which depends on some factors like good sleep, exercise and less stress, helps the body to fight infection and disease. Nutrition management is very important to enhance an immune response to infections. Complex carbohydrates: These are made up of sugar molecules that together form strong and complex chains and these complex carbohydrates are a good source of vitamins, minerals, and fibre.
Sources:
- whole cereals
- Whole pulses
- Millets
PROTEINS: Protein has many roles in our body.It helps in repairing and nourishment of body tissues, It allows metabolic reactions to take place in a proper way. In addition to that, It helps in bodybuilding and tissue repair produce of enzymes, hormones and antibodies.
Sources:
- All dals
- Legumes, Beans, Peas
- Milk and milk products
- Eggs, lean meat.
Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Omega-3 fatty acids It is an essential fatty acid that helps in suppressing inflammation.
Sources:
- Oily fish
- Flaxseed
- Walnuts
- Chia seeds
Carotenoids: Carotenoids are converted into vitamin A which helps in regulating the immune system
SOURCES
- Pumpkin
- Apricots
- Papaya
- Mango
- Sweet potato
- Spinach
VITAMIN C: Vitamin C is an essential nutrient involved in the repair of tissue, and formation of collagen in addition to that It is also an important antioxidant.
- Amla, guava
- Orange,lime,lemon,strawberry
- Amaranth, spinach,Ponnagani
- Capsicum, Drumstick
Vitamin E: Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant. Research suggests maintaining ample levels of vitamin E is crucial for maintaining a healthy immune system.
Sources:
- Wheat germ
- Almonds
- Sunflower seeds
- Hazelnuts
- Peanut butter
IRON: It helps in the transportation of oxygen.
Sources:
- Rajmah
- Lentil
- horse gram
- Bengal gram
- Black gram
- Rice flakes, puffed rice,
- Ragi
- All green leafy vegetables
ZINC: It plays a central role in the immune system
Sources:
- Poultry
- Maize
- Bajra
- Jowar
- Paneer
- Sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, flax seeds, groundnuts, dry fruits (*should be consumed in limited quantity).
SELENIUM: It fights against oxidative stress
Sources:
- Broccoli
- Cucumber
- Garlic
- Onion
- wheat
- mushroom
- Animal protein