Safe sex to Healthy diet; 7 ways to make your vagina happy

Here are some things you can do to make your 'Vagina Happy'. We spoke to Dr. Deepa Dewan, Associate Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Gurugram to know more about a healthy vagina.



A healthy vagina is a happy vagina, it is an organ that does not need too much care to stay healthy and happy. It’s an organ that has an acidic ph, in simple words, it takes care of itself if left on its own due to its acidic ph. This acidic ph itself prevents it from getting infected, keeping it healthy and happy.

Overuse of detergent, soaps, douching or cleaning the vagina and perineum changes this ph and makes it unhealthy and infected. Vagina has some commensal bacteria - lactobacillus, which colonises it and prevents the unhealthy bacteria from infecting the organ. So some steps that can be taken to keep the vagina happy are



Do not douche the vagina - douching leads to over-cleansing of the vagina and leads to removal of normal commensals and hence give a chance for abnormal bacteria, fungi and parasites to grow.



Safe sex - Use condoms during intercourse - Normal ph of the vagina is acidic, and ph of semen is alkaline. So the release of alkaline semen into the vagina, makes the vagina less acidic and hence more prone to infections.



Healthy diet - eating well-balanced diet with probiotics helps keep the lactobacillus count good and hence prevents infections

In case of abnormal discharge, get a checkup done and start medications -if the discharge has a foul smell, itching, and excessive amount, meet the doctor. Abnormal discharge can be curdy and itchy indicating a yeast infection, fishy odour can be due to bacterial vaginosis.

Regular pap test - get regular Pap smear tests done to rule out unhealthy cells in the cervix and vagina. A healthy cervix is a happy vagina.

Wear cotton loose-fitting undergarments. The fabric should be a breathable fabric like cotton, so sweat gets absorbed in the fabric, and this can be changed if wet.