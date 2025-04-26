Every one of these books provides twists, turns, and unremitting mysteries that make you feel like a detective cracking the case on every page. Grab your magnifying glass and get ready to dive into these page-turners!

Crime thrillers are for you if you love to unravel mysteries, decipher codes, and uncover hidden truths. Crime thrillers place you in a gripping, intriguing, and acute universe of investigations. Here are five crime thrillers that will stimulate your inner detective and have you reading late into the night.

Top 5 Crime Thriller That Turn You Into Detective:

1. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo by Stieg Larsson

A thrilling tale of murder, corruption, and betrayal, this bestseller is the tale of journalist Mikael Blomkvist and hacker Lisbeth Salander as they investigate the decades-old disappearance of a young woman. Set in Sweden, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo mixes corporate greed and personal revenge for a gripping and unforgettable read.

2. Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn

This brain-twisting psychological thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat until the final page. When Nick Dunne's wife Amy goes missing, suspicion is cast upon him. In alternating perspectives, Flynn delves into the complexity of relationships, manipulation, and reality – crafting a suspenseful story of surprise twists and turns.

3. The Silence of the Lambs by Thomas Harris

This classic crime novel introduces readers to FBI trainee Clarice Starling and her chilling encounters with the brilliant but terrifying Dr. Hannibal Lecter. While Starling is tracking a serial killer, she must navigate Lecter's mind games and odd charm. Harris skillfully interweaves psychological insight with nail-biting suspense, making this a work of detective fiction perfection.

4. Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty

While not a traditional detective fiction book, Big Little Lies is full of crime, drama, and deceit. Presented in a perfect suburban world, the novel unravels the hidden lives of three women whose lives are intertwined with the killer. With complex relationships and a clever plot, Moriarty has readers hooked until the jaw-dropping conclusion.

5. In the Woods by Tana French

Detective Rob Ryan is sent to investigate a gruesome murder in his own home town, where he was involved in a fatal accident many years ago. As the investigation unfolds, secrets are uncovered and past and present come together. French's understated characters and atmospheric style build In the Woods as a thrilling ride.