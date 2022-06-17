Best way to have frozen food in Summers; Here are ways to keep them fresh

The food market in India is effectively altering due to the quickly rising popularity of frozen food and ready-to-eat meals. We spoke to Entrepreneur chef, Meatington, also the founder of Meatington, to know ways to keep frozen food fresh in Indian summers.

In today’s hustle-bustle of everyday life, people are getting busier with each passing day and striking a work-life balance is a skill everyone is striving to master. In this scenario, one master key that is bringing smiles to all households is frozen foods that are not only seen to be convenient to cook but are also equally healthy and tasty.

In the last few years, frozen foods have gracefully turned the narrative of the Indian dining experience with the rapid advancement of curating ready-to-cook and eat meals that are high on nutrition and taste. With the advent of massive research in the food technology industry, it has been proven that if preserved properly and consumed within the suggested timeline, the nutritional value, calorie count and fibre content remain intact for frozen foods.

Also Read: International Yoga Day 2022: 5 Yoga poses every woman should practice

Here are some quick tips and tricks that can help you keep frozen food fresh for a longer duration in summer and keep its nutritional value intact while cooking:

• Always Store in a Cool Place: It is imperative to keep the frozen foods at a temperature of -18 degree or below to prevent bacteria growth. Keep it around frozen gel packs and limit the number of times you open the freezer.

• Do Not Let Them Out for Long: We all tend to keep things out of the refrigerator and forget but try not to let frozen foods picnic out for too long or else they will get stale!

• Do Not Overheat or Overcook: Frozen foods are usually ready to cook, so follow the cooking instructions religiously and do not overheat or overcook them, or else you will end us losing all the nutritional value of your food.

Also Read: Hey, do you want to QUIT smoking? 5 simple ways to avoid nicotine

Frozen foods are the way forward for Indian plates, not only because they are time efficient and tasty but also because they are now healthy and nutritious. After all, everyone prefers to save that extra time and spend it with their loved ones.

Frozen Food makes cooking more accessible and more affordable for people. It also allowed people to access particular food all around the year. Seasonal and Non-seasonal foods are available much healthier than fresh ones.

Also Read: Chai Pani voted America’s best restaurant, serves Indian chaat in North Carolina